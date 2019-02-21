Police Blotter, Feb. 21

Feb. 12, 10:25 a.m.

Officers received a report that a pickup truck was trying to run over a woman. It was driving on the sidewalk near Nevada State Bank. Officers found the woman, who said the incident was only verbal, and she was “not hurt in anyway.”

Feb. 12, 3:20 p.m.

Officers received a report that a dog bit a man’s foot or shoe and he was jumping over someone’s wall and into a neighbor’s yard.

Feb. 12, 5:09 p.m.

Officers responded to an assault. A man had taken a pen and stabbed his son in the back. It left a mark and gouge on his back. They denied medical attention.

Feb.13, 4:17 a.m.

Someone called the police and said a coyote was attacking some sort of animal in a front yard.

Feb. 13, 9:18 p.m.

Officers received a report of a fire in the desert. It was possibly a vehicle fire. The person who called it in was driving by and the flames were 20 feet high and there was lots of smoke. Officers responded and did not find a fire.

Feb. 14, 8:35 p.m.

Dispatch received a report of woman in the middle of the roadway and screaming for help while holding her head.

Feb. 15, 10:29 a.m.

A juvenile was cited for battery and the disturbance of school on behalf of Garrett Junior High School per school resource officer David Krumm.

Feb. 15, 8:15 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her husband had done some marijuana and was unconscious. EMTs found the man was having a reaction to it but was awake, breathing and sweaty. His wife called back in a panic and said he kept falling asleep. Officers determined the man was conscious and breathing but just sleeping. They told officers they had just moved to the area and it was the first time they tried marijuana.

Feb. 16, 12:28 a.m.

Officers received a report of a male juvenile who was beating on someone’s front door and saying his mom was trying to kill him. They responded and saw the boy had some possible injuries. He also said his mom had a gun. Almost 15 minutes after the call, the boy’s mom called the police and ask that he be reported missing. She said he slapped her first and then left the residence. She refused to meet them at the residence to make a report. Officers contacted the boy’s stepfather and Child Protective Services. Four hours after the call, CPS took custody of the boy.

Feb. 17, 10:24 a.m.

Someone called the police and said a black and white dog was chasing a guy on a bike. The caller did not know if the dog had a collar on it but said it had also chased a woman down Avenue K.

Feb. 17, 12:07 p.m.

Officers received a report of three guys in gray hoodies who would not leave a business. One of them was wearing white snow goggles. The caller wanted all of them trespassed.

Feb. 17, 6:14 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone throwing beers over a fence in the common area of a neighborhood.

Feb. 18, 3:20 p.m.

Someone delivered food to an address, and the people there took food and refused to pay.

Feb. 18, 4:54 p.m.

Someone called the police and reported there was debris that looked like a homemade bomb in a backyard.