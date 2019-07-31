Police Blotter, Aug. 1

July 23, 4:09 a.m.

Officers received a report of what looked like a body lying on the right side of the road. The caller said the person was curled into a ball. They responded and determined the subject was walking to Bullhead City and had laid down to rest and would be on his way.

July 23, 10:02 a.m.

A man called and said his upstairs neighbor was putting junk in the drains, which had caused his apartment to be completely flooded. He said it had happened eight or nine times before and the landlord was en route. Dispatch asked the officers to advise the man on the proper use of 911. The officers also told the caller it was a civil matter between the tenants and the landlord. They said he was not satisfied with that response.

July 24, 11:56 a.m.

A woman called 911 and hung up. Three minutes later dispatch called her back and she said she thought her neighbor was dead but then saw him driving his car.

July 25, 6:42 p.m.

Officers received a report of some large black bags on the side of the road. They did not appear to be trash, but looked like clothes and other items. Officers responded and determined it looked like the bags had been forgotten outside of a parked vehicle.

July 26, 6:21 p.m.

A woman called the police and said an intoxicated man, who was carrying a lot of chicken wire, was trying to get into her house. He was now headed to another street.

July 27, 3:03 a.m.

Officers received a report of lots of black smoke coming from the gutter area on southbound Industrial Road right before the veterans home. They responded and determined it had been caused by people camping in the tunnels in the area. Water was on the fire within approximately 20 minutes and it was out about an hour after the call.

July 27, 12:19 p.m.

Officers responded to an accident under the overpass at Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 95. Both drivers were injured and transported by ambulances to the hospital.

July 27, 4:33 p.m.

A man called and said he had found a large bag of methamphetamine in a parking lot. He told them he picked it up but then set it back down. He said he would standby outside.

July 28, 11:27 a.m.

Officers received a report of smoke and flames near a building. They responded and found it was a fire at a metal building. One officer attempted to cut a lock off the gate to gain access to the building. Twenty-one minutes later water was on the fire.