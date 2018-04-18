Police Blotter, April 19

April 10, 8:58 a.m.

Officers received a report of music being played very loudly. When they arrived, they could not find the man who was playing the music, so they turned just it down. After doing that, the man came around from the rear of the garage with a knife in his hand and told the officers to get off his property. He then turned the radio back up. The officers continued to monitor the situation from the street and saw him throwing the knife at something in the backyard. About 30 minutes later, he came back out to yell at the officers. This time he did not have the knife in his hand. He agreed to turn down the music and told the officers he would continue to throw his knife.

April 10, 9:47 a.m.

A store employee called and said he had found a bag of what appeared to be meth in his store. Before the officers arrived, he put the bag in a paper envelope. The officers did not examine the contents of the bag. The envelope was placed in a rubber glove and booked for destruction at the police department.

April 10, 3:36 p.m.

Officers received a report that a man broke into a woman’s apartment and was there when she woke up. She chased him out of the apartment and wanted to talk to the officers. Officers checked the residence and did not see anyone there. The woman said she was going to get a temporary protective order.

April 11, 3:59 p.m.

A woman came to the police station to report that a few items were taken from her home earlier in the day. She said that she accidentally left the garage door open. She told officers that she had been having problems with the garage door opening on its own as well as problems with the lock on her safe. She said that someone must have come into her home while she was there and taken a couple of hundred dollar bills, a ring and her medication. She did not want an officer to respond to her house, she just needed to go to the police so she could get her medication refilled.

April 12, 4:21 p.m.

Officers received a report of a fire in a side yard. The officer on scene said that a wood fence was on fire, but it was almost out. The gas line to the structure was turned off and secured. About 40 minutes later, the fire was out and it had not spread to the house. There were no gas leaks. The residents were left in charge and said the gas company was on its way.

April 12, 5:28 a.m.

A caller reported that a patient, who had an IV and a history of drug abuse, had left the hospital. He needed to be brought back to have the IV removed because the hospital did not want him using it for drugs.

April 12, 11:07 p.m.

Officers received a report of a black compact vehicle that had jumped the curb and its air bags had deployed. There was a male who had fled the scene. Officer searched for the suspect and found that he and a woman had stopped at a gas station and asked for a ride. They appeared to be heading toward Arizona. Further investigation revealed that their vehicle had been involved in a burglary in California.

April 13, 11:39 p.m.

Officers received a report of a possible fight with multiple men. They responded and found a man running toward Wyoming Street. He hopped a wall and fell on his head. He then headed toward Avenue D and went on someone’s roof. Officers detained him, and he yelled at them to shoot him. The homeowner cited him for property damage, and he was taken to the station.

April 14, 6:15 p.m.

Officers received a call that three male juveniles, who were between the ages of 6 and 8, had put hands on the caller’s children and threatened them. When the caller asked them to stop, they said they were going to go home and smoke with their mom.

April 15, 2:24 a.m.

Officers received a report of a fire in someone’s backyard. When the officers arrived, the homeowner told them that the fire pit in the backyard had caught on fire and was now contained.

April 15, 8:52 p.m.

Nevada Highway Patrol contacted the police department about a concern they received through a website message. It said that a high school senior who had made statements of hating Boulder City had an AK47 and was out shooting in the area of the “red dirt” by the dump. The message said that he was not alone and someone was video taping him shooting the gun. Officers investigated but found there were no one as well as no lights or sounds of gun fire.

April 16, 8:14 a.m.

A woman reported that dog poop had been left on her porch. She said that it was the dog across the street, and this was an ongoing problem. Officers attempted to contact the dog owner.

April 16, 11:56 a.m.

Officers received a report that a 17-year-old female got into a car with a male who she didn’t know, and that he was forcing her to have sex with him. Officers responded and determined that she had asked the male for a ride and “a sexual act appears to be bartered for the ride.” She was taken to the police department and released into the custody of her brother, who was her guardian.