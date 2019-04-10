Police Blotter, April 11

April 2, 1:10 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man revving a vehicle’s engine behind a bar. They responded, and people in the area said it was a motorcycle that had already left.

April 2, 6:29 p.m.

A man, who had been served a temporary restraining order, called the police and said the woman who filed it showed up at the park and “smirked” at him and would not leave. He told her he would call the police. The woman left the park while the man was on the phone and he just wanted the information noted.

April 2, 2:45 p.m.

Officers received a report of fraud. A woman from Canada had bought a Groupon for horseback riding and when she and her group showed up to the place in town, the owner did not know anything about it. He told officers this had happened once before a long time ago and he thought the issue had been fixed.

April 3, 5:01 p.m.

Officers received a report of a possible brush fire. Someone was burning weeds and throwing gas onto the flames.

April 3, 8:24 p.m.

Someone called the police and reported a 7-year-old boy was missing. Officers searched the surrounding area and found him about 25 minutes later hiding under a tarp on the property. He was reunited with his mother.

April 4, 12 a.m.

Someone called and said a man had been walking up and down the street for the past 30 minutes. Officers found the man on a porch with his cellphone plugged in stealing electricity. The resident wanted to press charges.

April 4, 3 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a group of juveniles was fighting in front of the pool. Three minutes later she said the fighting had stopped but they were all still there arguing.

April 4, 4:55 p.m.

Officers received a report of a female juvenile curled up on the ground crying. She had a 1-year-old with her.

April 5, 3:10 p.m.

Someone called the police and said there were four teenagers with golf clubs on a hill hitting golf balls toward the highway. The caller was concerned about them hitting cars. Officers warned the juveniles about hitting golf balls toward the highway. They said they were hitting them toward the desert. They also said they were done and leaving.

April 5, 8:18 p.m.

Officers received a report of three people screaming at each other. They responded and found they were just playing around outside and were now headed home.

April 6, 1:04 p.m.

A man called the police and said there was an altercation at his home an hour or two before. He is legally blind and said someone had put a hand on his mouth and now he had a sore throat. He also said there was a cut under his tongue, and he wanted to press charges.

April 6, 8:17 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who had tried to spray an employee with pepper spray, but it did not go off. The man was deaf.

April 7, 5:04 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man bathing in a trash area.

April 8, 3:26 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a motorhome had been parked in front of her house since the day before. Before that, it was parked in front of a house across the street. She said people were living in in the motorhome because they had been evicted. It did not run and was being pulled around on the street. Officers responded and left an impound notice on it.

April 8, 8:04 p.m.

A man called the police and said another man had hit him with a cane and threatened him. An officer responded and the man with the cane was “irate” when the law was explained to him. He then turned off his light and said goodnight.

April 8, 9:11 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a 2-year-old was walking down the street alone. The caller had the child safely in a residence. The caller said this was the second time this had happened in the past six months.