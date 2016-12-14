Police Blotter

Dec. 6, 8:20 a.m.

A man called police to report cashier’s checks stolen from his home. The man said he had placed the checks valued at more than $17,000 in the liner of his drawer. The officer reported no signs of forced entry or anything else stolen.

Dec. 6, 9:44 a.m.

A caller reported seeing two men emptying containers of gasoline at the truck driving school yard. The man was concerned that the dumping could cause a fire hazard.

Dec. 6, 2:03 p.m.

A man’s ex-girlfriend reported that he had stolen her trailer. When police arrived the man showed that he had received the trailer in a court order and that it was not stolen.

Dec. 6, 12:02 a.m.

Police were called about a suspicious vehicle in the high school parking lot after dark. Police investigated the incident and found out that the car belonged to one of the custodians who is usually in the building early in the morning.

Dec. 7, 1:02 p.m.

A man called reporting that someone had opened a number of accounts in his name at Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank. The caller stated that the person making the accounts has use of his personal information, but no losses occurred.

Dec. 7, 7:18 p.m.

A caller reported that people were riding loud dirt bikes near his house in the middle of the night. He wanted the city manager informed of the matter to set up a guard rail to keep the bikers out. The caller said that this was a frequent occurrence.

Dec. 8, 6:38 a.m.

Two men were caught fighting in a neighborhood. When police arrived they noticed that one of the men was intoxicated. The sober man said that his brother got into a fight with him after he got too drunk and was kicked out of a casino. No charges were filed.

Dec. 8, 2:35 p.m.

A young man was taken out of class by police after threatening to kill himself. The police called the student’s mother. The student was placed under suicide watch.

Dec. 9, 8:13 p.m.

A woman was walking her dog when a man in a red coat walked up to her and threatened to kill her and her dog. The man then ran after her to a bus stop, where police detained the man.

Dec. 11, 1:52 p.m.

A caller requested that police remove a man trespassing at the former Vons store. The man was panhandling outside the building and was told to leave.

Dec. 11, 6:27 p.m.

Police were called after an altercation between a driver and a young man. The young man was crossing the street when the driver did not see him and almost hit him. The young man yelled a profanity at the driver, causing him to get out of the car. When police arrived the driver said he had not touched the young man, and the young man apologized for cursing.

Dec. 12, 2:13 p.m.

A man called reporting that extra police patrols were needed near the schools on Adams Boulevard. The man said that drivers have been going 40 mph in a school zone.