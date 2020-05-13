Phased return to recovery begins

Boulder City businesses joined with those across the state as Phase One of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s recovery program began easing restrictions that allowed them to open their doors to customers for the first time in nearly two months Saturday morning.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Beauty salons, including Creative Hair & Nails, 1001 Nevada Way B, reopened for business Saturday, May 9, with restrictions that help maintain proper social distancing.

The businesses now allowed to be open include restaurants; pubs, wineries bars and breweries that serve food; barbershops, hair salons and nail salons; and other retail businesses.

Restaurants can operate dine-in services but only at 50 percent occupancy. Tables and booths must be 6 feet apart, and those waiting to be seated must wait outside the restaurant. Reservations are also encouraged. If a restaurant has a bar top or bar area, it has to remain closed. Employees are required to wear masks.

Barbershops and salons must follow social distancing guidelines. There must either be a partition between stations or an empty station. Services can be done by appointment only. Those waiting for services must wait outside and staff is required to wear face coverings.

Other retail businesses can now be open and operate at 50 percent occupancy as along as they observe social distancing protocols. Employees are required to wear face coverings. Open air malls can open, but indoor malls cannot but can establish an outdoor curbside pickup operation.

The businesses still closed include nightclubs; bars, pubs and taverns that do not have a license to serve food; gyms and fitness facilities, including health clubs, yoga, barre and spin facilities; entertainment and sporting venues; recreation and community centers, including public pools; adult entertainment establishments; and body art and body piercing establishments.

The plan continues to regulate public gatherings, which remain limited to 10 or fewer people, but allows drive-up religious services as long as congregants stay in a vehicle and maintain at least 6 feet of social distance from people not in their household.

Individuals are still encouraged to stay home and limit trips outside their homes as much as possible. When in public and around those from other households, people are encouraged to wear face coverings.

The governor’s plan said vulnerable people should continue to shelter in place and members of their households should take precautions when returning home from work or other locations.

Visits to senior-living and long-term care facilities, nursing homes and hospitals should continue to be prohibited.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, he or she must quarantine and stay at home for two weeks. Those who are contacts of someone who has tested positive, must also quarantine at home for two weeks or until a negative test result has been received.

