News

Phased return to recovery begins

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 13, 2020 - 4:22 pm
 

Boulder City businesses joined with those across the state as Phase One of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s recovery program began easing restrictions that allowed them to open their doors to customers for the first time in nearly two months Saturday morning.

The businesses now allowed to be open include restaurants; pubs, wineries bars and breweries that serve food; barbershops, hair salons and nail salons; and other retail businesses.

Restaurants can operate dine-in services but only at 50 percent occupancy. Tables and booths must be 6 feet apart, and those waiting to be seated must wait outside the restaurant. Reservations are also encouraged. If a restaurant has a bar top or bar area, it has to remain closed. Employees are required to wear masks.

Barbershops and salons must follow social distancing guidelines. There must either be a partition between stations or an empty station. Services can be done by appointment only. Those waiting for services must wait outside and staff is required to wear face coverings.

Other retail businesses can now be open and operate at 50 percent occupancy as along as they observe social distancing protocols. Employees are required to wear face coverings. Open air malls can open, but indoor malls cannot but can establish an outdoor curbside pickup operation.

The businesses still closed include nightclubs; bars, pubs and taverns that do not have a license to serve food; gyms and fitness facilities, including health clubs, yoga, barre and spin facilities; entertainment and sporting venues; recreation and community centers, including public pools; adult entertainment establishments; and body art and body piercing establishments.

The plan continues to regulate public gatherings, which remain limited to 10 or fewer people, but allows drive-up religious services as long as congregants stay in a vehicle and maintain at least 6 feet of social distance from people not in their household.

Individuals are still encouraged to stay home and limit trips outside their homes as much as possible. When in public and around those from other households, people are encouraged to wear face coverings.

The governor’s plan said vulnerable people should continue to shelter in place and members of their households should take precautions when returning home from work or other locations.

Visits to senior-living and long-term care facilities, nursing homes and hospitals should continue to be prohibited.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, he or she must quarantine and stay at home for two weeks. Those who are contacts of someone who has tested positive, must also quarantine at home for two weeks or until a negative test result has been received.

Roadmap to Recovery by Boulder City Review on Scribd

THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Pa ...
Back to business: Sense of normalcy returns as services, dining options expand
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

On Saturday morning people across the city began getting haircuts, dining at restaurants and shopping at stores as a sense of normalcy started to return after a virus triggered a pandemic that shut down businesses statewide for about two months.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City resident Tony Scott plans to open Big ...
Historic Browder building finds new life as cantina
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Part of Boulder City’s oldest commercial building will have new life as a restaurant while maintaining its historic value, according to business owner and resident Tony Scott.

Tuesday's, May 12, City Council meeting was canceled and rescheduled upon the recommendation of ...
Council meeting postponed to avoid violation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In order to correct a possible open meeting law violation, City Council rescheduled its Tuesday, May 12, meeting because information had been left off the agenda.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 ...
Ballots sent for mail-in election
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The June primary election will be conducted entirely by mail-in ballot in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Clark County Election Department, all registered voters will receive a ballot packet in the mail by Monday, May 18.

A man who holds leases for several hangars at the Boulder City Municipal Airport was trespassed ...
Man trespassed from airport for removing hangar doors
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A hangar owner at the Boulder City Municipal Airport was told he could not be on the property despite having six hangars there because he allegedly deprived the city of benefits from his lease.

Strokes require immediate care
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

May is national stroke awareness month.

Beyond the Lights: Officers put work first
By Aly Rashaad Beyond the Lights

This series of day-in-the-life of stories provides a candid look behind the scenes of the Boulder City police officers who protect and serve Boulder City.

(Lake Mead National Recreation Area) Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area assisted str ...
Rescue efforts at lake save 12 from capsized boat
By Boulder City Review

Weather, including strong winds and flash flooding, resulted in more than 80 incidents at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sunday, May 10, including two capsized vessels.