Parkway to get ‘complete’ new look

The final design of the complete streets project for Boulder City Parkway could be finished by spring, with construction starting as early as fall, according to a city official.

Boulder City The design phase of the Boulder City Parkway complete streets project is set to be complete this spring with construction possibly starting in the fall.

The final design of the complete streets project for Boulder City Parkway could be finished by spring, with construction starting as early as fall, according to a city official.

“To date, only the funds for the design work have been secured,” said City Engineer Jim Keane. “Staff has been in discussion with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada regarding funding. The most recent discussion was very promising for funding a significant portion of the work next fiscal year, which begins in July 2018. The schedule is to complete the design this spring and begin construction in the fall, October/November, once (Interstate 11) opens.”

The project will renovate the street and sidewalks on Boulder City Parkway from Buchanan Boulevard to Veterans Memorial Drive to make it safer and more aesthetically pleasing. Plans call for widening sidewalks, creating bike lanes, improving pedestrian and bike crossings, improving the median and creating bus turnouts.

It is estimated to cost between $9 million and $10 million.

The project also includes plans for possible pedestrian bridges or tunnels. If the City Council decides to include those features, they will cost approximately $2 million to $3 million each.

Keane and former Mayor Roger Tobler, who has been serving as a liaison between the city and owners of businesses along the route, presented an update on the project to the council at its Feb. 27 meeting.

Councilman Rich Shuman asked whether the design would be consistent with the beautification that had been done in the downtown area.

“Yes,” said Tobler. “It will flow into it.”

“I think the project is a great idea and probably long overdue,” said City Councilman Kiernan McManus.

McManus also suggested that traffic signals be researched, because they could be a cheaper alternative to pedestrian bridges or tunnels.

Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt said this project reminded her of requests from business owners to improve that area when she first joined the council. Nothing could be done at that time.

“This was pushed by the businesses early on,” said Tobler, adding that he worked with those who had concerns to find compromises.

Several business owners expressed their appreciation for Tobler’s work but still had some concerns about the project, especially proposed medians.

Charles Williams of B & J Body Shop, 1512 Boulder City Parkway, said he was concerned about the median proposed near his business because of the volume and size of the vehicles going in and out of his shop every day.

“I would appreciate council’s consideration to remove the median directly in front of the shop,” he said.

Chris Gatlin, owner of Woodchuck’s, 1504 Boulder City Parkway, said he deals with a lot of long vehicles through his business, including U-Haul trucks.

With the median proposed near his shop, he said, it would be difficult for those vehicles to enter and exit the property. Gatlin said Tobler visited the shop and tested making a turn in a truck under those restrictions, which was difficult.

Ted Miller of All Seasons Marine, 1604 Boulder City Parkway, asked the council to consider removing the median by Taco Bell because of its vicinity to his business.

Cokie Booth, owner of B.C. Real Estate, 1610 Boulder City Parkway, said she was excited about the project.

Several residents also gave suggestions about the project and its landscaping.

Glenn Feyen suggested that, instead of a concrete median, there could be a center lane with pavers to allow the drivers to travel more slowly but still provide adequate room for larger trucks and vehicles.

Residents James Adams and Tom Clements said landscaping along sidewalks and in medians should not include palm trees. Adams suggested using native plants and those unique to Boulder City’s identity.

At the end of the presentation, Mayor Rod Woodbury said he did not expect the funding to be available right way, but he appreciated everyone’s input and work on this project.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.