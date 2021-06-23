No charges filed yet in fatal shooting

Charges have yet to be filed in the fatal Memorial Day shooting in Boulder City.

On June 15, the Clark County district attorney’s office said that no case about the May 31 shooting that left Scott Philip Dingman, 40, of Boulder City dead had been turned over to them, and the office did not have any information about the shooter or the incident.

On May 31, the Boulder City Police were called to a shooting on Fairway Drive near Pueblo Drive. Several hours later Dingman was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds to the chest and the groin, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to the city, when the police arrived at the scene, they found one person dead and another person who surrendered to them voluntarily. The name of that person has yet to be released officially. The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide and officially declared Dingman’s time of death to be 1:10 a.m. June 1.

“The two individuals knew each other and we had no reason to believe that there was any additional threat in the area,” said Police Chief Tim Shea at the time. “Our officers continued to work at the scene through the night to collect evidence, which will be forwarded to the district attorney for review.”

According to Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante, all updates about the case must come from the district attorney’s office.

Dingman leaves behind a wife of 11 years and an 8-year-old son. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help provide for them, https://gf.me/v/c/yjf8/help-ethan-and-ashley.