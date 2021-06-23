78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

No charges filed yet in fatal shooting

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 23, 2021 - 2:54 pm
 

Charges have yet to be filed in the fatal Memorial Day shooting in Boulder City.

On June 15, the Clark County district attorney’s office said that no case about the May 31 shooting that left Scott Philip Dingman, 40, of Boulder City dead had been turned over to them, and the office did not have any information about the shooter or the incident.

On May 31, the Boulder City Police were called to a shooting on Fairway Drive near Pueblo Drive. Several hours later Dingman was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds to the chest and the groin, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to the city, when the police arrived at the scene, they found one person dead and another person who surrendered to them voluntarily. The name of that person has yet to be released officially. The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide and officially declared Dingman’s time of death to be 1:10 a.m. June 1.

“The two individuals knew each other and we had no reason to believe that there was any additional threat in the area,” said Police Chief Tim Shea at the time. “Our officers continued to work at the scene through the night to collect evidence, which will be forwarded to the district attorney for review.”

According to Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante, all updates about the case must come from the district attorney’s office.

Dingman leaves behind a wife of 11 years and an 8-year-old son. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help provide for them, https://gf.me/v/c/yjf8/help-ethan-and-ashley.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Outgoing Councilwomen Tracy Folda, left, and Judy Hoskins, right, were recognized ...
Air traffic control tower plans move forward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city is moving forward with installing an air traffic control tower at the Boulder City Municipal Airport, and initial work for it could be done by the end of the year.

Taylour Tedder
New city manager starts Aug. 9
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new city manager starts work Aug. 9.

Seth Woodbury Recent Boulder City High School graduate Seth Woodbury paints a mural at the driv ...
Business Beat: Mural painted by BCHS grad highlights drive-thru
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A recent Boulder City High School graduate spent his last few days of free time before leaving for school creating a mural for local business, Soda at the Nest.

Election results unchanges as additional ballots counted
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mathew Fox continues to lead the race for a seat on City Council, and two ballot questions to help provide funding for a new municipal pool appear to have passed.

To Your Health: Men need to be proactive about their health
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

According to a survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic, 40 percent of men only go to the doctor when they have a serious health issue; and 57 percent prefer to keep their health concerns to themselves and are not apt to share or discuss their health concerns with anyone, not even their spouses or significant other, or even their physician.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox, right, meets with supporters during a c ...
Fox leads council race; pool questions headed for passage
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mathew Fox appears to have been elected to City Council, while voters approved two options to help provide funding for a new municipal pool.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, left, and U.S. Secretary of Ener ...
Energy secretary touts clean energy on tour of solar fields
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

United States Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm praised the renewable energy work in Boulder City during a recent visit to the Townsite Solar project in the Eldorado Valley.

Art Manteris of Boulder City, at the newly renovated race and sportsbook at Boulder Station in ...
Hometown Heroes: Manteris finds retirement a sure bet
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

When it comes to placing bets, Art Manteris is a pro. His decades of experience as a sports bookie told him the odds were in his favor to retire.