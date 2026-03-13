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Newsom stops in BC

Photo courtesy Mike Hernandez Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stop in Bould ...
Photo courtesy Mike Hernandez Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stop in Boulder City at the home of Judy Hoskins during an invitation-only gathering to help promote his new book, “Young Man in a Hurry.” He appeared at an event later that night in Las Vegas.
Photo courtesy Mike Hernandez Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stop in Bould ...
Photo courtesy Mike Hernandez Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stop in Boulder City at the home of Judy Hoskins during an invitation-only gathering to help promote his new book, “Young Man in a Hurry.” He appeared at an event later that night in Las Vegas.
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Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Tate Crine throws strikes against 5A ...
Eagles start season in style on the diamond
Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode  Boulder City's Kyra Stevens placed first in the 100-me ...
Track teams shine at home meet
Bryan coming to town to discuss new book
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Volleyball team evens record at 4-4
March 12, 2026 - 5:02 pm
 

Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stop in Boulder City at the home of Judy Hoskins during an invitation-only gathering to help promote his new book, “Young Man in a Hurry.” He appeared at an event later that night in Las Vegas.

Photo courtesy Mike Hernandez

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Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Tate Crine throws strikes against 5A ...
Eagles start season in style on the diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School baseball picked up their first victory of the season on March 5, upsetting 5A Foothill, 6-5.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode  Boulder City's Kyra Stevens placed first in the 100-me ...
Track teams shine at home meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting a weekday event on March 4, both the girls and boys Boulder City High School track and field programs showed off their strengths.

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Volleyball team evens record at 4-4
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-4 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball earned impressive victories over higher classified Green Valley and Silverado.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha P. King Elementary, along with the other three public scho ...
CCSD looks at consolidations
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District continues to struggle financially as the growth of the nation’s fifth-largest school district has slowed at the same time students and parents are finding alternative education options.

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Eagles dominate competition in pool
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On the hunt for their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys swimming didn’t disappoint in their season opener at Heritage on Feb. 28, defeating Coral Academy 640-333.

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Coming into the season, Boulder City boys volleyball star D ...
Eagles look for another state title on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

With their eyes on recapturing the 3A state title, Boulder City High School boys volleyball challenged themselves early with some stiff competition in the Las Vegas Invitational.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City track star Leona Merrill places first in the long ju ...
Track and field teams off to strong start
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the a Liberty Newcomer meet on Feb. 26, multiple new faces for Boulder City High School track and field got the opportunity to showcase their abilities.