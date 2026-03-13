Newsom stops in BC
Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stop in Boulder City at the home of Judy Hoskins during an invitation-only gathering to help promote his new book, “Young Man in a Hurry.” He appeared at an event later that night in Las Vegas.
Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stop in Boulder City at the home of Judy Hoskins during an invitation-only gathering to help promote his new book, “Young Man in a Hurry.” He appeared at an event later that night in Las Vegas.
Photo courtesy Mike Hernandez