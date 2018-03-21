News Briefs, March 22

Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal Danny Tarkanian files for his candidacy for the 3rd Congressional District of Nevada with his wife Amy, their four children and Las Vegas City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian behind him at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 16, 2018, after dropping out of the U.S. Senate race at President Donald Trump's urging.

Tarkanian joins crowded field for U.S. House seat

Prodding from President Donald Trump compelled Danny Tarkanian to file Friday for a House seat rather than challenge U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, an 11th-hour race switch that boosts Heller’s chances for re-election.

Tarkanian joins a crowded field in the race to replace Rep. Jacky Rosen, who’s leaving her House seat to run for the U.S. Senate. The race has 11 Republicans — including state Sen. Scott Hammond, former television reporter Michelle Mortensen and former Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman — and 23 total candidates.

Rosen defeated Tarkanian by 1.2 percentage points to win her seat in 2016.

Boulder City resident and Democrat Craig Jordahl is challenging incumbent Republican Joseph Hardy for the State Senate District 12 seat.

Boulder City resident and Republican Glen Leavitt filed to run for State Assembly District 23. He will vie against Republican Matt McCarthy and independent Ralph Preta.

Incumbent Democrat Jim Gibson has filed to seek re-election to his seat on the Clark County Commission, representing District G. Also seeking the seat are Republicans Cindy Lake and Fred Van Dover and Libertarian Doug Marsh.

Boulder City resident Lynn Goya, a Democrat, is seeking re-election as county clerk. She is being challenged by Republican Minddie Lloyd.

Incumbent Steve Hampe, a Republican from Boulder City, is the sole candidate for the Boulder Township constable position.

Seeking to represent District 12 on the Nevada Board of Regents are Boulder City residents Amy Carvalho and Bob Gutschick, along with Andrew Coates and T. Rao Coca of Henderson. Incumbent Andrea Anderson of Boulder City withdrew her candidacy.

The race between incumbent Victor Miller and challenger Robert Martin for the Boulder City Justice of the Peace seat will not be on the June 12 primary ballot.

Friday, March 16, was the last day to file for candidacy.

Historic preservation focus of day-long event in May

As part of May’s observance of National Preservation Month, the city and its Historic Preservation Committee are partnering with the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum and the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power to present a Historic Preservation Day. Scheduled for May 12, the day will include speakers, lunch, a survey about historic preservation and a tour of the historic Six Companies Lodge that overlooks Lake Mead.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with registration at the Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. Tours are scheduled to start at 10 a.m., and the day’s activities will conclude at 4 p.m.

There is no cost to participate, but advance tickets are required for the tour of the lodge.

Additional information will be available on the city’s website, www.bcnv.org, in the near future.

Volunteers needed to write ballot question arguments

Boulder City is looking for volunteers to help write the arguments for and against each of the questions that will appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

No special experience is needed other than a willingness to make a difference.

In February, the City Council approved four questions to place before the voters:

1. Shall the city spend up to $750,000 from the capital improvement fund, as funds become available, to purchase a new fire engine?

2. Shall the city code be amended to allow refinancing existing debt obligations without the approval of voters so it can reduce interest costs or effect other economies or modify or eliminate restrictive contractual limitations concerning the existing debt obligations, as determined by the City Council?

3. Shall the city be authorized to sell approximately 1.72 acres of city-owned land at 1401 Boulder City Parkway, with proceeds deposited into the capital improvement fund?

4. Shall the city charter be amended to be consistent with state law that places specific restrictions on loans and transfers from enterprise funds, and on the use of revenues?

Those interested should call the city clerk’s office at 702-293-9208.

Wednesday’s Meal with a Cop to benefit Explorer program

Boulder City Police Department is participating in a Meal with a Cop fundraiser Wednesday.

Between 4 and 8 p.m. participating Panda Express restaurants, including the one at 1617 Boulder City Parkway, will be donating 20 percent of your purchase if you show a flyer for the event. The flyer can be printed on paper or on a smartphone.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the department’s Explorers program, as well as Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas’ Explorer program, Friends of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation and the Department of Public Safety.