News Briefs, June 25

Four people, three resident and one staff member, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home after a new resident, who had tested negative prior to admission, later tested positive.

Six residents and four staff members at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home tested positive for COVID-19.

The tests were conducted as a precaution after a new resident, who had tested negative prior to admission, later tested positive.

All COVID-19 positive residents are in isolation and the staff members are self-quarantined at home. All those who tested positive must have two consecutive negative test results before they can have contact with other residents at the home or return to work.

Those who tested positive are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

As a part of the veterans’ home’s proactive infection control protocols and its ongoing efforts to protect residents and staff, all new residents are tested prior to admission and staff continues to carefully follow all state and federal guidelines and protocols.

“Our clinical and support staff at the Southern Nevada State Veterans’ Home are doing everything within our power to protect our residents and their teammates,” said Kat Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. “For months they have aggressively fought against the spread of this virus. I am tremendously proud of each of them and their refusal to relax their guard.”

Access to the home remains limited to team members and vendors and drive-through visits must be arranged in advance by calling 702-332-6736.

Updates about the health of residents and staff of Southern Nevada State Veterans Home are available by calling 702-332-6705.

Man dies Tuesday at Lake Mead

A man died Tuesday afternoon at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to the Park Service, a call came in at 4:22 p.m. that a man was seen going underwater while swimming after an inflatable raft at Boulder Beach. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Bystanders pulled the man from the water and began CPR. Rangers responded and took over patient care. He was pronounced dead at 5 p.m.

The man is presumed to have drowned. The Clark County coroner will determine the cause of death and confirm the man’s identity.

The Park Service is investigating the incident.

Christie Vanover, public affairs officer for Lake Mead, said the park sees fatalities every year from people swimming after inflatable pool toys and rafts. Visitors are urged to secure those items during high winds.

Burials, interments resume at veterans cemetery

The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery resumed cremation burials and interments Monday after shutting down March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that this has been a tremendously difficult time for families who have been waiting to lay their loved ones to rest,” said Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller. “While we are still taking measures to ensure the safety of visitors and guests, this reopening will allow families and our veteran community to pay final honors in a way that appropriately recognizes their selfless service to our nation.”

Services can be scheduled for the indoor chapel with social distancing protocols in place.

Cemetery operations have been modified to follow federal, state and county health authority guidelines. Attendees will be limited to 50 people or less, social distancing is required and visitors are encouraged to use face coverings.

For more information, contact Superintendent Chris Naylor at naylorc@veterans.nv.gov.