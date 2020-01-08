52°F
News Briefs, Jan. 9

By Boulder City Review
January 8, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 

Crosswalk criminal case concludes

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Nevada Supreme Court issued an order saying it would not grant Boulder City’s request for a new trial in a case in which it was found guilty of vindictive prosecution against a former resident.

The case stems from the June 8, 2016, arrest of former resident John Hunt while he was protesting a police-sanctioned crosswalk enforcement event. In October 2018, District Judge Richard Scotti ruled that the city had vindictively prosecuted Hunt and dismissed the case, saying it violated Hunt’s First Amendment rights.

In December, the city unsuccessfully attempted to have Scotti disqualified and obtain a new trial. On June 19, the city petitioned to have Scotti’s order dismissed.

“This decision ends the criminal case; the decision of Judge Scotti is final,” wrote Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante.

In August, Stephen Stubbs, Hunt’s attorney, filed his answer to the city’s appeal in which he said the district court has the full authority to dismiss Hunt’s case for vindictive prosecution and to dismiss the obstruction charge against him in the pretrial proceedings.

After Tuesday’s decision, Stubbs said that statement still stands.

According to LaPlante, $15,000 has been spent by the city for the criminal case, and $71,000 has been billed through POOL/PACT, the city’s insurance provider, for the civil case.

The appeal of the civil case is ongoing.

Tree recycling continues

Boulder City residents can still recycle their Christmas trees for free through Thursday, Jan. 16.

Trees can be dropped off 24/7 in the recycling container at Bravo Field, near the corner of Eagle Drive and Sixth Street.

Before dropping off a Christmas tree at the recycling container, remove all nonorganic objects, such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails. Artificial Christmas trees and those with artificial snow cannot be recycled.

Trash is not accepted in the recycling container.

After the trees are recycled, they are turned into organic mulch, which residents can get for free. The mulch is available through Feb. 1 on a first-come, first-served basis at Pecos Legacy Park, 150 N. Pecos Road, and Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego St., both in Henderson.

Mammovan to stop in Boulder City

Nevada Health Center’s Mammovan , which offers mobile mammography, will stop in Boulder City on Monday, Jan. 13. It will be in the parking lot in front of City Hall, 401 California Ave., from 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. but closed from noon to 1 p.m.

3D screenings are available. If not covered by insurance, 3D screenings cost $50.

To make an appointment, call 877-581-6266. Bring a photo ID, insurance card if applicable and the name and telephone number of your primary care physician.

Screenings are provided regardless of economic status, and most insurance is accepted.

