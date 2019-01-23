News Briefs, Jan. 24

Nominees sought for award

Boulder City’s Historic Preservation Committee and City Council are seeking nominations for its annual Historic Preservation Award, which will be presented in April.

To be considered, a property or building must be within the city’s historic district. The award will be based on the exterior of the building or property that can be seen from the street. Nominees can be historically appropriate remodels or additions or prime examples of restoration or preservation.

All properties, including residential, commercial and parks, will be considered. The complete address of a site to be considered must be included in the nomination.

Nominations are open through March 19 and can be submitted online at www.bcnv.org, in person or by mail to the Community Development Department, City Hall, 401 California Ave., Boulder City, Nevada, 89005.

Questions for candidates sought

The Boulder City Review will sponsor two candidate forums, one March 4 for those seeking the office of mayor and one March 13 for those seeking a seat on City Council. The paper also will provide all candidates the opportunity to answer a variety of questions in a special election edition.

We want to know what issues are on the minds of local residents. Please send questions you would like answered to us at news@bouldercityreview.com or drop them off at our office, 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1.

The deadline to accept questions will be 5 p.m. Feb. 13.