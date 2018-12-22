News Briefs, Dec. 27

Trails, roads and launch ramps at Lake Mead National Recreation Area remain open during the federal government shutdown, but services are limited.

Federal shutdown stops most park services at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, along with other national parks across the country, will remain as accessible as possible during the federal government shutdown.

According to Christie Vanover, park spokeswoman, the roads, trails, lookouts and launch ramps will be accessible, but there will be no visitor services including information, trash collection and facilities maintenance such as cleaning.

No one will be asked to leave any of the park’s campgrounds unless safety issues require the action, but the Park Service will not provide any services such as cleaning bathrooms and picking up trash.

All park programs have been canceled and Park Service websites and social media are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions.

Emergency and rescue services will be limited.

Some lodging, restaurants and other services may be available by park concessionaires.

For updates on the shutdown, visit http://www.doi.gov/shutdown.

Mammovan scheduled to stop in Boulder City

Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan will stop in Boulder City on Friday, Jan. 11, to help ensure that mammography services are accessible and convenient for women throughout the state.

The Mammovan will be at City Hall, 401 California Ave., from 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older, but will be provided to younger women who have a physician’s referral.

Nevada Health Centers accepts most insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare.

Women wanting a mammogram can make an appointment by calling 877-581-6266 or visiting the company website at http://www.nvhealthcenters.org.