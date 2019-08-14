News Briefs, Aug. 15

Trial date set for man in fatal crash

The trial for the driver involved in March’s fatal crash in Boulder City is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 30 in Nevada’s Eighth District Court.

Joshua Buckingham, 27, recently pleaded not guilty to the felony charges of second-degree murder and reckless driving after the sedan he was driving March 7 on Boulder City Parkway struck a pickup, killing its driver, 58-year-old Randy Reiner of Las Vegas.

According to the indictment, Buckingham was traveling 90 miles an hour more than the speed limit in a residential area between 7 and 7:30 a.m. on a school day. According to other media reports, Buckingham said he was driving 130 mph and admitted to taking prescription drugs before leaving a casino and heading south.

If found guilty of murder, Buckingham faces life imprisonment in state prison with the possibility of parole or a 25-year sentence with the possibility of parole. Parole eligibility for either sentence would start after he served 10 years. For reckless driving, he could face another one to six years in state prison and a fine.

Buckingham entered his not-guilty plea at his Aug. 1 arraignment and with his attorney, Adam Solinger of Michael Lee Becker’s office, invoked his right to a speedy trial.

Las Vegas man’s body found near Nelson’s Landing

Authorities have not determined what caused the death of a Las Vegas man whose body was found Monday, Aug. 12, near the popular cliff-jumping site Nelson’s Landing within Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man as Ronin Brooks Rom, 25. His body was found early Monday at the site south of Lake Mead, and he was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m.

Rom was part of the first graduating class of Southwest Career and Technical Academy, a magnet high school in Las Vegas, and played varsity volleyball for Sierra Vista High School under his childhood name of Billy.

He graduated from high school in 2012 and later attended the University of Nevada, Reno.

His cause and manner of death are pending.

Excessive heat watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the area that is schedule to last through tonight.

Temperatures are expected to be 5 to 7 degrees above normal for this time of year and could range from 110 to 116 F, especially along the Colorado River and in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

During the watch, people are advised to limit their time outdoors and to drink plenty of fluids.

NDOT to close lanes on I-11 for guardrail repair

The inside travel lane of northbound Interstate 11 at Paradise Hills Drive in Henderson will be closed from 9-11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, by the Nevada Department of Transportation for center median guardrail repair.

Next, maintenance crews will close the southbound Interstate 11 offramp to Wagonwheel Drive in Henderson for guardrail repair in the gore area, or the triangular space between freeway lanes and a ramp, from midnight to 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.