News Brief, July 18

By Boulder City Review
July 17, 2019 - 2:02 pm
 

Lake Mead holding photo contest

Photographers professional and amateur are being called on to share their love of Lakes Mead and Mohave as part of a photo contest presented by Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Entries can be submitted by uploading photos to Instagram with the hashtag #LAKEPhotoContest2019 and tagging the park @lakemeadnps between now and Aug. 31. Posts should include a caption describing why the photo fits this year’s theme, Love Your Lakes.

The winner will receive a 2020 annual pass to the park, courtesy of Lake Mead Circle, Get Outdoors Nevada’s nonprofit and educational and fundraising partner for Lake Mead. The winning photo also will appear on the pass.

For more information about the contest and rules visit https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/lake-photo-contest-2019.htm.

Police put faith into revived chaplain program
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Police Department has resurrected its chaplain program that helps officers, victims and families.

Seniors need to be wary of investment ‘plans’
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Because many seniors find themselves planning for retirement and managing their savings once they finish working, a number of investment schemes have targeted them as they look to safeguard their cash for their later years. From pyramid schemes like Bernie Madoff’s to fables of a Nigerian prince looking for a partner to claim inheritance money and complex financial products that many economists don’t even understand, investment schemes have long been a successful way to take advantage of older people.

Correction
Correction
By Boulder City Review

Corrections

Folda to join council
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Resident Tracy Folda was appointed to complete the City Council term vacated by Kiernan McManus when he was elected mayor in June.

Historic preservation position eliminated
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is not getting a full-time historic preservation officer as City Council approved eliminating the position in a divided vote at its meeting Tuesday, July 9.