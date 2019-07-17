News Brief, July 18

Lake Mead offers miles of shorelines, including beach areas, and plenty of picturesque opportunities.

Lake Mead holding photo contest

Photographers professional and amateur are being called on to share their love of Lakes Mead and Mohave as part of a photo contest presented by Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Entries can be submitted by uploading photos to Instagram with the hashtag #LAKEPhotoContest2019 and tagging the park @lakemeadnps between now and Aug. 31. Posts should include a caption describing why the photo fits this year’s theme, Love Your Lakes.

The winner will receive a 2020 annual pass to the park, courtesy of Lake Mead Circle, Get Outdoors Nevada’s nonprofit and educational and fundraising partner for Lake Mead. The winning photo also will appear on the pass.

For more information about the contest and rules visit https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/lake-photo-contest-2019.htm.