77°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Newly exposed shorelines at Lake Mead causing problems

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 1, 2022 - 3:06 pm
 
(Twitter/National Park Service) People, vehicles and vessels are getting stuck in newly exposed ...
(Twitter/National Park Service) People, vehicles and vessels are getting stuck in newly exposed shoreline at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to the National Park Service.
Las Vegas Review-Journal Water levels at Lake Mead can be seen in photos from 1983 and 2019.
Las Vegas Review-Journal Water levels at Lake Mead can be seen in photos from 1983 and 2019.
(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Memorial Day visitors to Lake Mead had to navigate aro ...
(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Memorial Day visitors to Lake Mead had to navigate around a sunken boat and other items due to the lower water level and newly exposed shoreline.
Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal People were reporting hours-long waits to launch or trai ...
Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal People were reporting hours-long waits to launch or trailer their boats at Lake Mead on Monday, May 30.
(Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) The bathtub ring and the shoreline at Lake Mead are ...
(Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) The bathtub ring and the shoreline at Lake Mead are larger due to the receding water levels.
(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A boat launches at Lake Mead on Monday, May 30. Curre ...
(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A boat launches at Lake Mead on Monday, May 30. Currently, the lake has only one working boat ramp due to the low water level.

In the midst of dropping water levels and newly exposed shorelines at Lake Mead, its look and operations are changing.

On Wednesday, the water in Lake Mead was at 1,047.61 feet, down about 16 inches from the previous week and almost 7 feet from a month ago. It is projected to drop another 30 feet in the next two years, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

The lower water level is causing new shorelines to be exposed, creating more risks and difficulties for visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“Newly exposed land near the water is a combination of mud and silt that is dense and difficult to navigate,” the park’s public affairs office said in a statement. “As a result, vehicles, vessels and people could — and have — become stuck in the mud. The desert sun … can harden the beach’s top layer of dirt, creating a false sense of stability that hides several feet of dense, unstable mud. This can leave vehicles, vessels and people trapped many feet deep, requiring a tow removal at personal expense or even a park ranger rescue.”

According to the public affairs office, those people who get stuck are personally responsible for all the expenses that come with it and that cost can range from $600-$1,200.

If someone does get stuck, Southern Nevada Off-Road Recovery, a nonprofit organization, offers free recovery services.

“We are working with the park service,” said Anthony Peterson of SNORR. “We had 38 recoveries this past weekend.”

He said 35 of those were at the lake.

“We don’t charge people when we go out,” said Peterson. “We accept donations.”

He said the recovery drivers also accept tips.

Those who need help after getting stuck at Lake Mead can contact SNORR through Facebook or at 702-706-2330. If a park ranger comes across someone who is stuck, someone at the incident command center will contact the group.

The declining water level is also making it more difficult to boat or swim at Lake Mead.

“As water levels go down, the park is seeing things come up in the lake: from sunken boats to natural rock formations,” warned the public affairs office. “Just because you can’t see something doesn’t mean it’s not there.”

For Lake Mead boaters, there is also just one launch ramp available to use, which could cause longer wait times.

Currently, Hemenway Harbor is the only one available. It reopened with an extension May 12 after being closed for renovations to accommodate the lower water level.

Echo Bay’s launch was closed May 11 when the water dropped below 1,060 feet.

“The Echo Bay launch ramp was constructed for boat launching down to a lake level elevation of 1,060 feet and has been extended in the past to accommodate recreational boating access,” the National Park Service said in a May 6 news release. “However, the lake level is now at 1,053.72 feet elevation, and due to a combination of the area’s unique topography constraints and continually declining water levels, the park anticipates the Echo Bay launch ramp will close indefinitely pending relocation.”

The lake’s other launch ramps at Callville Bay, Boulder Harbor, Temple Bar and South Cove had all been closed previously due to the low water levels at Lake Mead.

All six Lake Mohave launch ramps are open, according to the park’s website.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Marvin Clemons, Emerson Drewes, Taylor Lane, Glenn Puit and Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Fallen soldiers remembered during solemn ceremonies
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A hallowed spirit filled Boulder City this past weekend as visitors and residents gathered to remember those who gave their lives serving the country.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Members of the Boulder City High School class of 2022 ...
Graduates look forward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Families, friends and members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2022 recently gathered at Bruce Eaton Field for graduation and to celebrate moving forward in their lives.

(Henderson Police Department) Russell Smith, from left, Stephen Alo and Richard Devries were ar ...
Three arrested after highway shooting
By Glenn Puit Special to the Boulder City Review

A pack of Hells Angels bikers trailed members of the rival Vagos biker gang before opening fire on the group on Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson, according to a newly released arrest report in the case.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Softball players, coaches, parents and supporters g ...
Protesters challenge dog park plan
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents, coaches and players are challenging City Council’s recent decision to convert the softball field at Veterans’ Memorial Park into a full-time dog park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Councilman Matt Fox listens to a presentation during ...
Preservation guidelines for historic properties proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The community is one step closer to having new historic preservation guidelines after City Council forwarded a proposed text amendment to the Planning Commission for review.

Boulder City In a 4-1 vote, City Council approved the 2023 fiscal year budget that includes $37 ...
New budget OK’d
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City has a final budget for fiscal year 2023 despite a dissenting vote from the mayor.

Boulder City The Planning Commission is recommending RPS Homes LLC's project for creating 15 de ...
Proposal to develop home lots gets preliminary OK
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

More vacant home lots could be coming to Boulder City after the Planning Commission recommended approval for a developer’s plan to subdivide a parcel of land.

(Bill Bruniga/Special to the Boulder City Review) The Nevada Department of Veterans Services an ...
Tributes, barbecue fill Memorial Day weekend
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents and visitors to Boulder City will be able to pay their respects to those in the military who lost their lives serving the country during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

(Getty Images) Men should visit their health care provider to discuss high levels of calcium in ...
Varied health issues could signal heart disease
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

What do high levels of calcium in the arteries, low testosterone levels, stress and erectile dysfunction have in common? They are all early indicators of heart disease in men.