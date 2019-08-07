New laws affect towing, cellphone use

This week, I continue my recap of new Nevada laws that may be of interest, including those affecting towing in residential areas and the use of cellphones.

Tina Ransom

This week, I continue my recap of new Nevada laws that may be of interest, including those affecting towing in residential areas and the use of cellphones.

Companies may tow a vehicle from a residential complex immediately if a notice was posted previously for the same or similar reason or for any reason during the preceding six months. (SB 212). Effective July 1.

Assembly Bill 338, which became effective July 1, authorizes completion of a hands-on defensive driving course in lieu of certain supervised driving experience for applicants 18 years old or younger.

Electric scooters are now regulated in a way similar to bicycles and electric bicycles. Local governments are allowed to regulate scooter-share programs and prohibits rentals to those 16 or younger. (AB 485).

As of Oct. 1, proof of vehicle registration now can be kept electronically on your phone or other device. (SB 71).

Texting, accessing the internet and hand-held cellphone use while driving are illegal in Nevada. (NRS 484B.165). Fines are $50 for the first offense in seven years, $100 for the second and $250 for the third and subsequent offenses. Fines are subject to doubling if the offense occurs in a work zone.

The first offense is not treated as a moving violation. A second or subsequent offense carries 4 demerit points. Exceptions include a person reporting a medical emergency, safety hazard or criminal activity; drivers using a voice-operated navigation system; drivers using a CB or other two-way radios that have a separate, hand-held microphone; law enforcement, firefighters, EMS personnel acting within the scope of their employment; utility workers responding to an outage or emergency and using devices provided by the company; and amateur radio operators providing communications services during an emergency or disaster.

July 25. Drugs: The caller states there are two people swimming in their pool and would like them trespassed at 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Benita Place.

Suspicious: The caller states there is a drone flying over the backyard at 9:21 p.m. in the 600 block of Paloma Drive.

Thought for the day: Drone operation is illegal in 99.99% of Boulder City. The lone exception is being nowhere near town.

July 26. Traffic hazard: Officers are called about nails in the roadway at 2:04 p.m. in the area of New Mexico Street and Avenue A.

Suspicious: The solicitor seems legit but when the supervisor is contacted they advise the homeowner to “get out of the house immediately” as the subject representing their company no longer works for them at 4:39 p.m. in the 1100 block of Avenue K.

Thought for the day: Do not let anyone in your home unless you know them personally or they have a solicitor’s permit from Boulder City attached to their clothing with their picture on it.

July 27. Arson: Crews respond to a report of black smoke billowing from a grate near the drainage tunnels at 3:03 a.m. in the 100 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

Auto theft: The vehicle has been loaned to a friend, who won’t bring it back at 7:36 p.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Don’t loan anything you aren’t willing to do without.

July 28. Assist other department: Officers assist the fire department to gain access to a small structure fire at an unoccupied business at 11:33 a.m. in the 14500 block of Old U.S. Highway 95.

Suspended driver’s license: The driver is a slow learner and is cited twice within an hour for driving on a suspended license along with other infractions at 1:24 p.m. in the area of mile marker 14 on Interstate 11.

Thought for the day: Instead of waiting for a licensed driver, as instructed, the driver now gets to practice some hiking skills.

July 29. Suspicious: The man is successful in vaulting the wall but seems to be without his shoes at 7:18 a.m. in the 600 block of Otono Drive.

Suspicious: The caller is concerned about a subject laying on the lawn who has not moved recently at 8:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Marita Drive.

Thought for the day: The homeowner on Otono advises a tarantula on the front door, near the handle, gave him inspiration to practice some extraordinary jumping skills.

July 30. Welfare: Callers are concerned about a woman in a nightgown who appears to be distraught on a park bench at 7:33 a.m. in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Accident: The sign fronting McDonald’s has been up for a record 12 hours, this time, before being plowed over at 6:54 p.m. in the 1200 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: Nevada law has become more specific in dealing with the use of public areas by all people.

July 31. Animal: The caller hears a sheep “crying” and believes it is being attacked by coyotes at 12:38 a.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Assist other department: Officers assist the fire department in removing residents from a nearby home while crews put out the flaming tree in the front yard at 8:24 a.m. in the 500 block of Greenbriar Place.

Thought for the day: The tree is extinguished and the residents are soon safely back inside the home.

Call of the week: Traffic incident: The dump truck driver has had better days after the rear gate isn’t latched and the patrol car is peppered with rocks released with each bump in the roadway. The broken windshield and body damage combine with a multitude of other infractions earn attention from commercial enforcement. The outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction provides a room with a view at 11:59 a.m. July 30 in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and College Drive. (An answer to everyone’s question ‘‘why doesn’t this happen when a cop is around?”)

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.