New council seated

Mayor Joe Hardy took his oath of office along with new council members Steve Walton and Cokie Booth during a special City Council meeting Tuesday , Nov. 29, night.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) New City Council members Steve Walton, far left, Mayor Joe Hardy, center, and Cokie Booth, far right, take a photo with existing members Sherri Jorgensen and Matt Fox during Tuesday's, Nov. 29, special meeting, when they were sworn into office.

Hardy was sworn into office by his son, judge Joe Hardy Jr. City Clerk Tami McKay gave the oath of office to Walton and Booth.

Additionally, Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen was named mayor pro tem and members voted on council representatives to serve on 16 local, regional and state committees, boards and commissions.

Hardy said he wanted to have an open discussion and allow members to nominate themselves concerning appointments.

“We need everyone on council not only on the same boat, but rowing in the same direction,” he said.

Hardy will serve on the Southern Nevada Health District Board, Civilian Military Council, the Regional Transportation Commission/Regional Flood Control District boards, and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Jorgensen volunteered herself for all positions related to education.

“Having been a former teacher, I am very interested in education,” she said.

Councilman Matt Fox said he would like to remain on the Workforce Connection Committee and continue being an alternate for the League of Cities.

Council members Walton and Booth voiced interest in heading to the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority.

“I know you’re doing water, which will take a lot of time,” Booth said to Walton.

“From my perspective, I believe there are crossovers and relationships between the water authority and the convention visitors authority that could be leveraged by a single individual,” Walton replied.

Hardy weighed in, saying he would vote for Walton on this particular appointment, but wanted to be sure Booth “has something important elsewhere.”

Jorgensen offered Booth her position on the Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool Board of Directors, also known as POOL/PACT.

“I don’t know what POOL/PACT does, but I am happy to learn anything that’s out there for me to learn,” Booth said.

City Attorney Brittany Walker explained, stating, “POOL/PACT is our insurance agency that’s essentially the coalition of several different municipalities that provide both insurance coverage and training opportunities and educational opportunities for the city.”

Booth suggested Walton take the POOL/PACT position so she could be on the LVCVA.

“I’m not opposed to serving anywhere,” Walton said. “But, I believe that the value in combining the water authority and the legislative committee with the LVCVA has much more value than separating them,” Walton said.

Hardy explained that the LVCVA and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance have traditionally been the mayor’s job, but he has separated them “because I need more people out there doing things representing us.”

“The convention authority and the water go hand in glove, especially when we look at what the water needs are now vis-à-vis the convention authority,” Hardy said. “I would put those two together.”

Booth then nominated Walton to serve on the LVCVA and he was unanimously selected. She accepted the POOL/PACT appointment.

Contact reporter Anisa Buttar at abuttar@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.