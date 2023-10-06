National Night Out: A night to remember

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Tuesday night's National Night Out drew hundreds to Veterans Memorial Park for the annual gathering, which features first responders engaging with the public. One of the highlights every year is the K-9 demonstration by the Boulder City Police Department and National Park Service.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual softball game at National Night Out between the Boulder City Police Department and Boulder City Fire Department was an exciting one as the PD scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to win, 15-14. Here, BCFD's Jimmy Whitworth puts up a pitch early in the game.

