News

National Night Out: A night to remember

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 5, 2023 - 8:40 pm
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Tuesday night's National Night Out drew hundreds to Veterans Memorial Park for the annual gathering, which features first responders engaging with the public. One of the highlights every year is the K-9 demonstration by the Boulder City Police Department and National Park Service.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual softball game at National Night Out between the Boulder City Police Department and Boulder City Fire Department was an exciting one as the PD scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to win, 15-14. Here, BCFD's Jimmy Whitworth puts up a pitch early in the game.

Tuesday night's National Night Out drew hundreds to Veterans Memorial Park for the annual gathering, which features first responders engaging with the public. One of the highlights every year is the K-9 demonstration by the Boulder City Police Department and National Park Service.

The annual softball game at National Night Out between the Boulder City Police Department and Boulder City Fire Department was an exciting one as the PD scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to win, 15-14. Here, BCFD's Jimmy Whitworth puts up a pitch early in the game.

By Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

Understanding the Growth Ordinance
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

This was the proverbial second bite at the apple for Boulder City when it comes to the possibility of selling off a large tract of land adjacent to Boulder Creek Golf Club in order to pay for a proposed replacement for the aged and broken city-owned pool.

All (volunteers) aboard!!!
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Since as far back as he can remember, Scott Dam has loved trains.

$1 million awarded for BC wastewater solution
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Efforts to end the long-standing Boulder City practice of sending more than a million gallons of wastewater a day to evaporate in the desert took a step forward last week as U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced $1 million in federal funding for the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) to design a wastewater recycling system for Boulder City.

Art in the Park celebrates 59th year
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For nearly six decades Art in the Park has been a staple in Boulder City and one of its most popular events, drawing both artists and art lovers from around the nation.

BCHS gearing up for senior nights
By Megan Uszynski BCHS Student Body Historian

Our Boulder City High School student council is in the midst of celebrating Nevada Week of Respect.

Chamber prepares for BC job fair
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In their meeting of Sept. 26, as part of regular business, the City Council received a periodic update from representatives of the Workforce Connections.

BCHS… Go! Fight! Win!
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Short-term rentals in BC? Still Illegal
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Council declines to change city code to accommodate vacation rentals