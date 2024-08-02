98°F
Boulder City, NV
News

LMNRA announces Government Wash restrictions

Special to the Boulder City Review
August 1, 2024 - 5:03 pm
 

The National Park Service is closing the Government Wash portion of Lake Mead National Recreation Area to motor vehicle access and overnight camping beginning Aug. 1.

Government Wash Road and 8.0 Mile Road—access roads into Government Wash from North Shore Road—will be blocked, and motor vehicle access into the area will be prohibited. Hiking, biking, and shoreline access by boat for recreation within 100 feet of the shoreline will remain available.

For more than a decade, Government Wash has become increasingly popular with long-term visitors, particularly during the fall, winter, and spring. As water levels decline, residential-type visitors have moved in, and the area does not have sufficient infrastructure, facilities, or services available to support their use. This use has resulted in natural and cultural resource damage, high rates of serious criminal activity, illegal and unauthorized road creation, and an overall declining visitor experience and negative reputation for the area.

“In the past five years, there have been 1,365 incidents in that area alone, requiring park law enforcement or firefighting personnel response,” said Trooper Snow, chief ranger. “We have seen unacceptable levels of resource damage and crime, which is a drain on our park staffing as it draws resources from traditional high-use areas. The myriad of illegal roads and long-term encampments have created an unwelcoming environment for those who recreate throughout the Government Wash area.”

Park officials are targeting vehicle access and overnight camping because these uses are the primary sources of damage to park resources and violations.

Lake Mead NRA leadership is committed to working with the local Tribes, community and recreation groups to develop a transparent, long-term solution that makes Government Wash an enjoyable, safe, and family-friendly visitor destination. This solution includes designated roads, camping infrastructure, and resources the park needs to protect the area’s natural beauty while preserving cultural artifacts.

The closure will continue as NPS staff assess damage to cultural and natural resources, survey illegal and unapproved roads in the area, and work with the community to plan future area use options. It is a first step to address a range of challenges presented by increased unregulated visitor use in the Government Wash area.

Community meetings are being planned for the fall. In the meantime, community feedback and ideas on the Government Wash area are welcome any time prior to the meetings at lake_public_affairs@nps.gov.

