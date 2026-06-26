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Library gearing up for a busy July

More Than Books By the Boulder City Library
June 25, 2026 - 5:00 pm
 

The month of July is stuffed to the brim with programs that are sure to be fun for patrons of all ages. We’ll have STEAM labs, music, and storytimes, all while celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

For a complete calendar of events, and to RSVP for programs requiring it, just visit bclibrary.org/events.

First, we’d like to start off with a friendly reminder that you have until July 25 to sign up for the Summer Reading Program and enter to win some amazing prizes that were donated by our local community. There are Costco gift cards, Kindle supplies, dinosaurs, and more. All you have to do is sign up at bclibrary.beanstack.org and track your reading since May 30. Adults are automatically entered to win prizes and kids (ages 0-18) can pick out what they want in the youth department. We’ll be wrapping up this year’s Summer Reading Program on Saturday, July 25 at 1 p.m. with a paint and plant party. Ruben’s and Iron Rose are providing the fun at this event with dinosaurs to paint and succulents to plant. This year’s SRP was made possible by donations from local Boulder City businesses and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

We are incredibly excited to once again host award-winning classical guitarist Kyle Khembo, who will be giving a free performance in our Community Room. Kyle has earned accolades across the world and has performed at renowned recital halls including the Conservatorio Superior de Música ‘Óscar Esplá’ in Alicante, Spain, the Théâtre Traversière in Paris, and at the Domaine Forget de Charlevoix in Saint-Irénée, Québec. Small towns like ours are often overlooked by such acclaimed performers, so we at the Boulder City Library are grateful for the opportunity to host Kyle year after year for our community. This special performance will be held Sunday, July 5 at 3 p.m.

On July 19, Associate Research Scientist and Scientific Illustrator Tiffany Pereria will be hosting an interactive class on scientific illustration and science communication. You’ll learn what makes botanical illustration special and how to construct an infographic to convey complex ideas. Better yet, all the materials you’ll need for this program will be provided by the library. This class is intended for patrons ages 16 and up. Space is limited so please RSVP.

As part of our America 250 celebration, every Friday night at 5:30 p.m. the library will be showing classic films that exemplify American exceptionalism, and the patriotic spirit. Some of these films may not be appropriate for younger audiences, but don’t worry, we’ve got fun celebrations tailored just for them. We’ll also be showing some Americana films fit for the whole family on July 10 and 17 at 1 p.m. In addition to our indoor movies, on July 5 we’ll be making stars fit for a flag at our Starry Origami Program and on July 1 and 15, we are continuing our partnership with PBS Kids with some great hands-on activities aimed at teaching children about America and Nevada’s past.

If patriotic movies aren’t your thing, we’ve got a film any silver-blooded Nevadan is sure to love. On July 30, we’ll be showing acclaimed Nevada documentary “Piconland: The Quest for the Perfect Picon Punch.” “Piconland” won Best Nevada Film at the Dam Short Film Festival in 2023 and will be followed by a Q&A session with the filmmaker.

This is just a small portion of all the events we have coming up in July, so please stop by for a visit and pick up a program calendar while you’re here.

Boulder City Library is the oldest independent library in Southern Nevada and has been serving its community since 1943. We strive to strengthen our community through access to information, entertainment and ideas, and to inspire a love of reading and learning.

The library is open Monday – Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday – Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. You can email us at questions@bclibrary.org or call us at 702-293-1281. Comments, questions, suggestions, and concerns can also be sent to bcdirector@bclibrary.org.

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