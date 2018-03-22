Lake’s ban on glass, foam to be strictly enforced

Spring break visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area will receive “No Breaks” from the park’s ban on glass and plastic foam containers.

Spring break visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area will receive “No Breaks” from the park’s ban on glass and plastic foam containers.

Both items have been prohibited since 2002 to reduce litter and prevent injuries to park visitors and wildlife.

As part of a “No Breaks” campaign during spring break, law enforcement rangers will take a proactive and firm approach with visitors. Similar to “Click it or Ticket,” rangers will issue citations to all violators and banned items will be seized for disposal during this enforcement campaign.

“Since the ban, we have not seen a substantial reduction in the use of glass and Styrofoam by park visitors. This continues to present a significant safety and environmental hazard,” said Adam Kelsey, chief ranger.

The park will also conduct focused zero-tolerance patrols March 24-25 and May 18-20. Violators may be fined up to $5,000.

In addition, rangers will educate visitors about how to enjoy the park responsibly by following “leave no trace” principles and using beach-friendly items, such as plastic containers and coolers and reusable or biodegradable products.

To help keep America and Lake Mead beautiful, volunteers are invited to clean up litter in the park April 7 as part of the Great American Cleanup.

For information and to register, email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

