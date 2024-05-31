77°F
It’s a mighty meaty May

Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images Richard Eide of Great Basin Cooking mans the grill as the first guests begin to arrive on Friday afternoon.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images Richard Eide of Great Basin Cooking mans the grill as the first guests begin to arrive on Friday afternoon.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images Logandale's Richard Eide, seen here in closeup, was a competitor in the Best Dam BBQ for 20 years before he became a vendor.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images Give that patty a flip, Dale.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva images Might be more of a Vegas thing.... Golden Oven Pizza featured a food truck sporting a wood-burning oven that looked more like a disco ball.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images Everybody do the wood-fired pizza boogie....
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images When he's not decorating the Christmas House, you will often see Dale Ryan flipping out at Rotary Club sponsored events.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images The event was more than just meat. Here vendors selling barbecue sauce greet early guests.
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images Jewelry and auto-themed art were among the items offered for sale by vendors at this year's edition of the Best Dam BBQ.
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
May 30, 2024 - 6:59 pm
 

Thirty-three pit masters. It makes for a lot of ribs and chicken and brisket. That’s how many barbecue mavens were on hand to compete at the 2024 edition of the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s Best Dam BBQ event. Before the crowds arrived, indeed, before most of the vendors or car show folks showed up, the early birds were already grilling in anticipation of when they would arrive.

And those competitors came from all over. Northstar BBQ of Hutchinson, Minn. got the brisket honors. Tuffy Stone, a six-time world champion took the overall pork competition. Rib honors went to Colorado’s Chucho Q while Stone also took the chicken competition. Porterhouse BBQ of Lexington, Kentucky took the overall prize with Las Vegas’ Burnin’ and Lootin’ taking the runner-up slot.

The Best Dam BBQ is the year’s largest fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Boulder City. They give out $8,500 in prizes and the competition is a qualifying event for the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue, one of the most prestigious ‘que events in the world.

