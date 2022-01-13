51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Interim evaluations eliminated; timing puts focus on annual reviews

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 12, 2022 - 4:46 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Councilman James Howard Adams listens to a prese ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Councilman James Howard Adams listens to a presentation during the Tuesday, Jan. 11 meeting at City Hall.

The city manager and city attorney will not have interim performance evaluations after City Council approved removing the requirement from their contracts and to just move forward with annual reviews.

According to their employment agreements, City Attorney Brittany Walker and City Manager Taylour Tedder were supposed to have interim evaluations six months after they were hired. Their agreements also require annual performance reviews each March.

“We’re asking that that matter be waived and (to) just move forward with the regular annual evaluation performances that are included in their agreements in March,” said City Clerk Tami McKay during Tuesday’s, Jan. 11, meeting.

Walker’s interim review was supposed to be performed around Nov. 19, but she was on leave, and Tedder’s was supposed to happen around Feb. 9.

“This boils down to the matter of when these contracts were put in place,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus. “… the March time frame that had been identified would allow for adjustments to budgets by the end of the fiscal year.”

McKay’s annual evaluation also will happen in March, coincidentally six months after she was named city clerk.

“I think it’s very important that these evaluations get done on an annual basis,” he added. “Those annual reviews are in all the contracts for the city manager, city attorney and city clerk.”

The council members unanimously approved the change.

Council also approved having City Attorney Brittany Walker find outside counsel or a consultant to help with updating sections of the city code.

McManus had asked for the item to be put on the agenda and said whatever work had been done in the past could still be valid, but it was always the plan for work to be done on the city code. He also said there were recent changes from the state Legislature that needed to be included.

Walker said some of the sections that need to be updated include ones about abatement, obscene language and traffic violations.

Councilwoman Claudia Bridges said she had supported updating the code when it was brought up twice in 2020 but did not move forward.

“I absolutely support it,” she said. “I think we need to do that.”

She also asked what makes this request different from two years ago.

McManus said at that time he “did not have confidence in the appointed officials … to move forward” with rewriting the code.

During the public comment period, an email from former City Attorney Steve Morris was read. In it he encouraged the council members to review the minutes for the Feb. 11, 2020 City Council meeting in order to gain a better understanding of the work that has already been performed toward the recodification of the Boulder City Code.

“We can agree or disagree on whether action taken by previous council was appropriate or inappropriate, but all I can say is we’re here right now, and I think it would be inappropriate for us to not move forward with this because it is something that has to be addressed,” said Councilman James Howard Adams.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Clark County School District is implementing a five-day pause from Friday, Jan. 14, to Tues ...
District implements 5-day pause
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District is implementing a five-day pause for all classes and school activities due to extreme staffing issues because of the high number of positive COVID-19 cases.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus’ request for staff to resea ...
Motion for special fund to build development’s storm drain fails
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will not move forward with creating a special improvement district to pay for infrastructure improvements to a piece of land marked for sale despite the mayor requesting staff research the process.

Bureau of Reclamation The amount of water released from Lake Powell will be reduced by 350,000 ...
Lake Mead not affected by planned water releases
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Water operations at Lake Mead will not be affected by a reduction in the monthly water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona, according to Bureau of Reclamation officials.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Josh Coon with Arevon Energy Inc. shares details ab ...
New Townsite Solar project lauded
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The recently completed Townsite Solar + Storage project will provide another avenue for Boulder City to purchase power, as well as bring in millions of dollars of revenue.

(Nevada Division of Museums and History) Christopher MacMahon has been named director of the di ...
Historian, Nevada native to lead train museum
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The Nevada Division of Museums and History has selected historian Christopher MacMahon as the new director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The 2021-2022 school year started back up Wednesday ...
Classes back in session
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The school year resumed earlier this week and with it came excitement for being back on campus and the continued requirement for students and staff to wear masks.

(Boulder City) Boulder City native Joseph Stubitz is the city’s new utilities director. He st ...
City hires utility director
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The new utilities director is a Boulder City native who brings with him a variety of management experience including more than 16 years at the Bureau of Reclamation.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) City Council and Planning Commission meetings will ...
Meetings to start earlier
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The new year has begun and with it comes earlier start times for Boulder City’s City Council and Planning Commission meetings.

(Boulder City Police Department) Metropolitan Police Department officer and former Boulder City ...
Former marshal Huff mourned
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The local public safety community is mourning the loss of one of its own after former Boulder City Marshal Briar Huff died on Christmas Day while on vacation in Mexico.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotund ...
Reid to lie in state at Capitol
By Gary Martin Special to the Boulder City Review

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, Jan. 12.