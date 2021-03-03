64°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Hearing set on ex-staffs claims of improper notice

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 3, 2021 - 3:29 pm
 
Steve Morris
Steve Morris
Al Noyola
Al Noyola

Two former employees are asking a Nevada District Court judge to rule on their claim of improper notice for a meeting last year to discuss terminating their employment contracts.

On Feb. 24, former city attorney Steve Morris and former city manager Al Noyola filed a motion for partial summary judgment for one claim in their newest complaint against the city. In it, they accuse the city of providing improper notice to them of the Oct. 13 meeting to discuss terminating their employment contracts.

According to their new motion, the city failed to notify them at least 21 workings days before the meeting.

“Specifically, in order for the October 13th Termination Meeting to proceed … the City must have mailed the notice via certified mail on or before 9 a.m. on September 14, 2020. … documentation for the October 13, 2020 Termination Meeting expressly states that the September 14th Letters were undisputedly mailed at 5:24 p.m. on September 14, 2020,” their attorneys wrote in the motion.

They cite Nevada’s official open meeting law opinion as the reason for the 9 a.m. cutoff time.

“We are confident that the courts will recognize and vindicate Mr. Noyola’s rights,” said Jeff Barr, his attorney.

“Plaintiffs have filed a partial motion for summary judgment as to the fifth claim for relief in their second amended complaint,” said Acting City Manager Brittany Walker. “The city has a pending motion to dismiss the same claim that will be heard on March 11, 2021.”

Morris’ attorney, Richard Gordon, did not respond to the Boulder City Review’s request for a comment.

A hearing for this motion is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 30 before Judge Jessica Peterson.

In their complaint, Morris and Noyola also accuse the city of breaching their employment contracts and state law by not yet giving them their severance packages as well as breaching an implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. The March 30 hearing does not deal with those accusations.

Morris and Noyola were fired Oct. 13 “for cause” in a 4-1 vote by City Council. Their contracts stipulate if they leave for any reason other than “voluntarily” resigning, violating a material term of the contract or being convicted of a gross misdemeanor or felony, each will be paid a severance package of nine months of salary paid in a lump sum that also includes 100 percent of the city’s contributions to the Public Employees Retirement System, group insurance benefit, cellular phone and auto allowance, and full amount of any accrued paid time off.

Noyola’s payout would total $234,613.97, and Morris’ payout would be $259,458.15.

These accusations stem from a complaint filed Aug. 3 by Morris and Noyola. In it, they allege a special meeting scheduled for Aug. 6 to discuss terminating their employment contracts was because they substantiated allegations against Mayor Kiernan McManus, who has been accused by city employees of “religious discrimination, harassment, bullying and creating a hostile work environment.”

A recent investigation found that no city policies were violated in McManus’ alleged actions.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tina Ransom
Some more new slang words to remember
By Tina Ranson Boulder City Police

This week we will dip our toes into this year’s English slang and a whole new generation of words to keep up with:

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Local crossing guards are back in action helping stud ...
Students, teachers excited to head back to school
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

For the first time in almost a year Clark County School District students are back on campus in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Decisions about filling the open city clerk position ...
Council to decide on city clerk position
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Decisions about filling the open city clerk position could be made next week when City Council considers several items about the process.

People ages 65 and older and some community support and frontline staff can now receive the COV ...
Vaccine offerings expanded
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine offerings and now community support and frontline staff members as well as people ages 65 and up can receive them in town.

Jill Rowland-Lagan
State’s efforts shine spotlight on Boulder City
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

In a day in the life of a Boulder City resident, he or she is so involved with tasks and daily activities that they probably wouldn’t think about how the state advertises Nevada to the nation and around the world. However, for some volunteers and state employees, this is at the top of their to-do list. Much like individual business owners budget and plan their advertising campaigns each year, the state of Nevada does so as well.

 
City clerk fired
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A somber mood was at City Hall Tuesday evening as City Council fired longtime City Clerk Lorene Krumm despite many people calling in to support her and express their disagreement with the action.

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus presents the 21st annual Bill Andrews Award to Deborah Finne ...
Two ballot questions about pool OK’d
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on a new community pool as City Council approved two ballot questions for the 2021 municipal election in June.

Steven Torti Boulder City businessman Steven Torti has created a line of hot sauces for Boulder ...
Business Beat: Hobby revamped as line of hot sauces sizzles
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

It’s getting hotter in Boulder City because a local business owner has turned his hobby into a line of popular hot sauces.