47°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Health care workers challenged by ‘scary’ virus

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
April 8, 2020 - 2:47 pm
 

“This one is crazy and scary,” said Dr. Derek Meeks of how COVID-19 is affecting the medical community.

Meeks, who serves on the board of trustees at Boulder City Hospital and for the Clark County Medical Society, said he can’t imagine what staff members at medical facilities in large cities such as New York are going through.

Even though Boulder City is a relatively small hospital, he and other staff members take extraordinary precautions to protect their families from possible exposure to COVID-19. He hears the same thing from colleagues.

As medical director of the emergency department at Boulder City Hospital and vice dean and an associate professor at Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Meeks said infectious control procedures have been a part of his life for years.

“In the ER (emergency room), we are used to the risk of infections.”

He said the number of ways a person can get infected are overwhelming if they stop to think about it and adds to the stress of an already stressful situation.

“I did a shift in the ER two days ago; it was really challenging,” he said Friday, April 3, during a telephone interview.

For starters, he said the N95 masks are very “uncomfortable.” After wearing them for just an hour, they start to get itchy so he has to be extremely careful not to scratch his face.

He also washed his hand so many times, his skin began to break down.

“You have to stay vigilant constantly,” noting that people come into the hospital daily with symptoms of COVID-19.

When his shift was over, he removed his clothes and shoes and put them into a trash bag before showering and changing into another outfit.

“I cleaned the bottom of my shoes when I left the hospital and before I got into my car,” he said.

He said he remains as far as he can from his wife when he gets home and they are sleeping in different rooms to keep distance between them.

“It’s strange and different,” he said.

Another challenge is that when he comes home after a “scary shift” he can’t use his normal support system: his wife and family.

Meeks added he hasn’t been able to hug his daughter, her husband or their two children, who recently returned home from a three-month trip to Australia and New Zealand.

He and his co-workers also are concerned about what would happen if one of them gets sick and has to be quarantined.

“ER docs are used to making do and getting by, but we already have a nurse or two out because of this. I imagine that is true everywhere.”

Meeks said he is not an expert on COVID-19 and tries to keep up to date with all the latest information. But that, too, can be overwhelming. He said he can get about 100 emails a day with updates about the virus.

Based on what he has seen and learned from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Meeks said he believes Nevada will be “hit hard” by the coronavirus in the next two weeks.

He praises the tough decision made by Gov. Steve Sisolak and other government officials.

“I think the quarantine is a wonderful thing for everyone’s health. I don’t think the emergency system could have handled (the number of cases) if there had not been a quarantine. There are not enough ICU beds and ventilators.

“I do think it was the right move as much as I hate the quarantine. The idea of flattening the curve was necessary for health care to manage patients.”

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Oaklane Preschool Academy is closing its doors afte ...
Oaklane Preschool closes
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Oaklane Preschool Academy has permanently closed, becoming another casualty of the global pandemic.

City Council and staff members will gather at 7 p.m. Tuesday for their first meeting in more th ...
Council to meet Tuesday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

City Council plans to hold its first meeting in more than a month Tuesday, April 14, albeit in a slightly less than traditional manner.

The city is asking a judge to reconsider his preliminary injunction that allows BFE LLC to disp ...
City asks judge to reconsider fuel tankers’ use
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city attorney is asking a district court judge to reconsider a motion allowing a Boulder City Municipal Airport operator to use tractor-trailers to dispense fuel.

Vindictive prosecution case returns to court
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will have the opportunity present evidence at a hearing in June about a vindictive prosecution case involving a former resident who was arrested while protesting a police-sanctioned crosswalk enforcement event.

Five residents of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City have tested positive ...
Five residents test positive at veterans home
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

One additional positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday, April 4, afternoon at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, bringing the total to five after all 161 residents at the facility were tested.

(Roger Hall) Boulder City resident and community supporter Bert Hansen is in the hospital with ...
Owner of dam gift shop hospitalized with virus
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s longtime resident and community supporter, Bert Hansen, is in the hospital and still fighting COVID-19, according to a family friend.

Amy Wagner Boulder City High School teachers utilize Zoom for their faculty meetings while the ...
Schools get lesson in creative teaching
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Despite being physically closed, the four public schools in Boulder City have a plethora of learning options for their students.

 
City remains in state of emergency
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City remains in a state of emergency and has extended facility closures and meeting postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as implemented new resources for the community.

Boulder City Boulder City firefighter and paramedics Josh Barrone, left, and Jay Dardano demons ...
Distancing makes ‘big difference’
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Following social distancing protocols is the way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the global pandemic, according to medical researchers and health officials.

(Dr. Larry Smith) Dr. Larry Smith conducts a telehealth appointment with a patient at Boulder P ...
House calls: Doctors use video technology to check on patients
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With people being encouraged to stay home as much as possible and to socially distance themselves from others to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some medical facilities are utilizing telehealth options for appointments.