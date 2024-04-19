75°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Hangars and OHVs and pool people, oh my

Screenshot Former Boulder City mayor Kiernan McManus addresses the council during public comment.
Screenshot Former Boulder City mayor Kiernan McManus addresses the council during public comment.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Will Gray, who had been chief of the Boulder City Fire Department ...
Former fire chief Gray discusses termination
bcr default image
Breeding proposal breeds opposition
What appears to be two very old pieces of gum can be found on the back of more than one seat.
Wanted: A good home for theater seats
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students at Martha P. King Elementary donned their glasses Monday ...
Look, up in the sky…
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
April 18, 2024 - 5:03 pm
 

In a meeting with only two council members present in the room (and the other three on the phone) and in which the major attention was divided between a contentious possible law concerning pets and the fact that the city manager had announced he was leaving for a new job on the East Coast, the council did take a series of other notable actions.

The pet ordinance, which would allow for pet breeding in Boulder City, was tabled (see the story on page 1 for info on the building public opposition to the proposal) and the city manager is still leaving. But, in other actions…

Hangars

The Great Boulder City Hangar Debate appears to be in the rear-view mirror where it will stay for a long time. Long enough, given actuarial tables and average life expectancies, several members of the current council may no longer be among the living the next time it comes up.

Without discussion, the council unanimously voted to adopt changes in the leases for about a dozen hangars. Like the actions on the previously extended hangar leases, the new rates are good for 10 years plus an option to extend for an additional 10 years. (This will put all of the hangar leases at the very top of the 50-year limit established by the FAA for airports that receive federal funding.)

Unlike the other hangars, the rates actually went up by a small amount and no members of the council had to read a disclaimer explaining why it was OK for them not to recuse themselves despite having a financial interest in an airplane currently housed in one of the hangars in question.

Off-highway vehicles

In addition to tabling the pet breeding proposal, the council also voted to table a discussion requested by Councilmember Matt Fox to consider allowing off-highway vehicles to access city roads in order to move between private property or to go to and from trails established for off-highway vehicle usage. There is not a current date when the council is set to take that discussion up. Fox requested that it be tabled until a meeting when all member of the council could be physically present.

There were also two actions that are both related to the proposed replacement for the current city pool.

Return of a familiar face

The first was the introduction of a bill to create a new city fund called the Swimming Pool Recreational Facility Construction, Operation and Maintenance Fund. According to the accompanying staff report from Finance Director Cynthia Sneed, “It is in the city’s financial interest to establish a separate fund to account for the accumulation of funds for the design and construction of the swimming pool recreational facility, and for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the facility.”

As the action was just the introduction of the bill, no action was taken. Discussion and a public hearing will take place at a future council meeting.

Finally, the council needs to appoint committee members to write arguments for and against the ballot ordinance that would see an additional amount of up to $9 million to be moved from the Capital Improvement Fund in order to be used to fund pool construction.

State law says that the council has to go with volunteers. The committees can each have as many as three people. If there are three volunteers, they all get appointed. If there are no volunteers, then the council can appoint members of its choosing. But they can’t deny anyone a seat on the committee unless there are more than three volunteers.

All of which led to the following:

Former Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus stood up in public comment at the beginning and laid into the current council, calling out Fox in particular in very personal terms. In reference to the proposed off-road vehicle discussion, McManus said that he was, “Surprised to see councilman Fox do something, or anything, in his time on council.”

Then at the end of the meeting, the council had one volunteer for the committee to write the argument for the proposed ballot question and two volunteers for the committee to write the arguments in opposition. So all of the volunteers got appointed, including McManus who will help write the arguments opposing the funding.

Mayor Joe Hardy called for a motion to approve the members of the committees and the motion had a second and Hardy had already called for a vote when Councilmember Steve Walton interjected with a question.

“So we have one who has volunteered to write the argument for and we have two to write the argument against. Do we need to just have one for each?”

City Clerk Tami McKay answered that, according to state law, there were fewer than three volunteers so all would be appointed.

THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Will Gray, who had been chief of the Boulder City Fire Department ...
Former fire chief Gray discusses termination
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the city, and specifically the fire department, as questions of whether or not Will Gray was still employed as that department’s chief spread through town.

bcr default image
Breeding proposal breeds opposition
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Judging by the number of people speaking out against it during public comment at the last city council meeting and the tone of numerous social media posts, the proposal to allow for licensed pet breeders to operate in Boulder City is itself breeding a growing opposition. And the opposition appears to be spilling over into other pet-centric issues, including the fact that, unlike anywhere else in Clark County, Boulder City does not require dogs to be on a leash in public.

What appears to be two very old pieces of gum can be found on the back of more than one seat.
Wanted: A good home for theater seats
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For those who have either grown up in Boulder City or are longtime residents, the Boulder City Theatre holds a special place in the hearts of many.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students at Martha P. King Elementary donned their glasses Monday ...
Look, up in the sky…
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Screenshot An aerial views shows the current turf at the Municipal Golf Course and the proposed ...
Council hears plan for golf course turf reduction
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Reducing water usage in Southern Nevada has been a subject that has affected the look of clean, green Boulder City multiple times in the past year.

City confirms fire chief no longer employed
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

After more than two weeks of inquiries by the Boulder City Review, late Tuesday afternoon the city confirmed that Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray is no longer employed.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A sign outside of the 99 Cent Only store states that “Everythi ...
Residents weigh in on 99 Cents Store’s shuttering
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In what came as a surprise to many who are frequent shoppers, officials from 99 Cents Only Stores announced last week that all of their 371 locations will be closing over the next several weeks.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The historic Boulder City Theatre was one of several locations ta ...
Four suspects arrested in graffiti case
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Jan. 22, many residents were shocked by a rash of graffiti throughout town, which included the historic Boulder City Theatre.