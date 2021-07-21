Freedman named state museums administrator

Myron Freedman has been named administrator of the Nevada Division of Museums and History, overseeing the state’s seven museums. The director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs made it official in June after consulting with the Board of Museums and History.

Freedman has served as director of the Nevada State Museum in Carson City since 2017 and, as of 2020, has been the acting administrator of the Nevada Division of Museums of History.

“We are excited to formalize Myron’s role in the Nevada Division of Museums,” said Brenda Scolari, NDTCA director. “He has seen the museums through the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic and we look forward to his continued leadership in the future.”

Freedman said he is excited about his new role, “Because it allows me to bring my 30-plus years of experience in the museum field to support all of the state museums in their missions to connect Nevadans with the stories and stuff that make our state’s unique past come to life.”

During his time as director of the Carson City museum, Freedman worked with museum staff to develop cultural programs, including an expanded Day of the Dead celebration with community partners; Lei Day, honoring Hawaiian heritage; and a Chinese New Year event. He organized a slate of programs and events in 2019 and 2020 marking the 150th anniversary of the old Carson City Mint, which today is incorporated into the museum complex. The First Lady Presents, an art program headlined by Nevada first lady Kathy Sisolak, and the Curator’s Corner are museum programs initiated under Freedman.

In addition to the museum in Carson City, he will oversee the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas; Nevada State Railroad museums in Boulder City and Carson City; East Ely Railroad Depot Museum, Nevada Historical Society in Reno and the Lost City Museum in Overton.

Freedman grew up in Northern Nevada, graduating from Wooster High School in Reno and the University of Nevada, Reno. He served as the executive director of the Palo Alto History Museum in Palo Alto, California; executive director of the Museum of Ventura County in California; and the executive director of the Hayward (California) Area Historical Society. He was the exhibit curator at the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial (Gateway Arch) in St. Louis, Missouri, as well as director of exhibitions and special projects at the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis. He has held several roles at the Chicago History Museum.