Fishing for free

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Various state and local groups were on hand Saturday, including the Boulder City Elks Lodge, who gave out free hotdogs.

Some had more luck than others. This family caught two sih Saturday.

Hundreds of fishermen of all ages lined the banks of the pond at Veterans Memorial Park.

Danielle Summerfield and her son Beau, of Henderson, enjoyed the morning.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Saturday was Nevada Free Fishing Day, where no license was required. Hundreds — including Danielle Summerfield and son Beau of Henderson — turned out to the fishing pond at Veterans Memorial Park. And while few fish were caught, anglers of all ages appeared to be having a good time.

Danielle Summerfield and her son Beau, of Henderson, enjoyed the morning.

Most anglers brought their own fishing gear but for those who didn’t, there were poles available to use for free.

Some had more luck than others. This family caught two sih Saturday.

Various state and local groups were on hand Saturday, including the Boulder City Elks Lodge, who gave out free hotdogs.