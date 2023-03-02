47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Fire chief feted by national group

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
March 1, 2023 - 4:07 pm
 
(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Chief William Gray of the Boulder City Fire Department recentl ...
(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Chief William Gray of the Boulder City Fire Department recently received national recognition for his efforts in credentialing and accreditation of fire departments.

Boulder City Fire Chief William Gray was recently recognized by a national organization for his efforts in accreditation and credentialing.

The Center for Public Safety Excellence presented Gray with its Cliff Jones Ambassador Award, which singles out fire professionals who “go above and beyond” in their support of credentialing and accreditation.

“I truly believe in the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s efforts to make the fire service better through agency accreditation and professional credentialing. It is easy to share the things you believe in with others,” he said.

Gray, who took over as chief of the Boulder City Fire Department in 2020, has been involved in efforts to credential emergency responders for most of his 25-year career. Prior to becoming credentialed as a chief fire officer in 2016, he worked as a firefighter, emergency medical officer, training officer and operations captain. Before moving to Southern Nevada, Gray was an assistant fire chief in Pueblo, Colorado.

“Chief Gray joined the Boulder City team just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began, with a great desire to achieve accreditation and improve public safety,” said City Manager Taylour Tedder. “He helped several thousand residents get tested and vaccinated throughout the pandemic and made great strides to lead the fire department forward in a positive direction. Boulder City is fortunate to have his leadership and dedication.”

Gray has served as the first coordinator of the accreditation and credentialing consortiums for the Rocky Mountain and Nevada regions. He has worked as an assessor and mentor for fire departments seeking accreditation across the U.S. as well as in Canada and Germany.

He was one of two recipients of the award this year and was in Orlando, Florida, this week to accept the honor at the annual CPSE conference.

The Center for Public Safety Excellence has provided accreditation to fire and emergency services organizations since 1996. Its mission is to support high-performing fire departments and emergency services professionals in their efforts to continuously improve via accreditation, credentialing and education.

Contact reporter Bill Evans at wevans@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City file photo) City Council approved a $165,000 settlement with former City Clerk Lo ...
Council settles with former city clerk
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A settlement for $165,000 for former City Clerk Lorene Krumm was approved by City Council during its Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting.

(Boulder City file photo) Top Dollar Entertainment is proposing to put its Elite RV resort near ...
RV resort plan founders
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a 3-2 vote, the City Council declined Tuesday, Feb. 28, to move forward with direct negotiations with the developer for a proposed luxury recreational vehicle resort on 76 acres of land sandwiched between the airport and Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Image courtesy Nevada State Railroad Museum) This rendering shows what the interior of the vis ...
Rail museum to report on expansion progress
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Riding classic trains will not be the only notable activity at the Nevada State Railroad Museum’s annual open house scheduled for this weekend.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Fire Department recently received accredited ...
Fire department receives international accreditation
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Department has received accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

(Image courtesy Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) The inaugural Best of Boulder City awards wil ...
Best of BC contest launched
By Boulder City Review

A Best of Boulder City awards program, which will recognize businesses and individuals in more than 50 categories, has been launched by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Aquatic Coordinator Cheree Brennan has been running the pool f ...
Aquatic future hinges on Tract 350 sale
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city-owned pool is a popular facility, serving nearly 28,000 patrons each year. It is also old and in need of repair.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Nevada Supreme Court issued a 60-day stay Feb. 15, 2023, i ...
Settlement negotiations in case against city ongoing
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A 60-day stay has been issued by the Nevada Supreme Court in the lawsuit filed by the former city attorney and city manager against the city and a former mayor and council member.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) The 5.35 acres outlined in blue are slated for subdivision into 1 ...
Planners OK proposal to subdivide parcel
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the final map for a proposed subdivision of 5.35 vacant acres into 15 residential lots during its meeting Feb. 15.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Don Rodriguez, sitting on the stage at I and I Music in Boulde ...
Business Beat: I and I Music offers space for musicians, podcasters
By Bill Evans and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Don Rodriguez has turned a space on Boulder City Parkway that was once storage for pool supplies into a high-tech place for local musicians to rehearse and for podcasters to record. A second-generation musician, Rodriguez turned that interest, coupled with a background in construction, into a business after the Great Recession forced him into a temporary career change.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Water remains at the top of mind for most Nevadans. In a recen ...
Poll: Water supply tops Nevadans’ concerns
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Ensuring there is enough water for the future is top of mind for the vast majority of residents in the nation’s driest state, according to a new bipartisan survey released Feb. 15.