Fair to connect workers, jobs

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 13, 2022 - 4:05 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Momo Sushi, 561 Hotel Plaza, is one of the many businesses that will have representatives at the Boulder City Job Fair on Tuesday, April 19, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. It will be from 3-6 p.m.

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce and the city are teaming up so local businesses and the community can help each other.

They are co-hosting a job fair to help businesses that are short staffed and those who may have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“It seemed there was a big disconnect between people looking for work and businesses looking for employees,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the chamber. “I watched social media posts that had residents in need of jobs and somehow not finding the posts from businesses looking for much-needed people. … It seemed we needed a local event to bring everyone together.”

That event is the Boulder City Job Fair that will be held from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Representatives from local businesses will be there to meet with and interview people who are looking for jobs.

“In my visits with local business owners, so many of them say the same thing: They really struggle with their efforts to find job applicants,” said Raffi Festekjian, economic development coordinator for Boulder City. “My hope is that by bringing business owners/managers together with people looking for work we can get businesses well-staffed as we get into summer season while helping people who are looking to join or rejoin the workforce.”

Currently, there will be more than 20 local businesses at the job fair including Dairy Queen, Boulder City Parks and Recreation, Senior Center of Boulder City, Fox Smokehouse BBQ, Chicken Shack, Silver Rider, Fantastic Sams, Evolution Expeditions, Momo Sushi, Boulder Dam Credit Union and Rail Explorers Las Vegas.

Rowland-Lagan said more businesses are calling daily to sign up for the fair. People who want to come to find a job should be prepared to be interviewed and bring a current resume with them.

“In working with … the (Workforce Connection’s One-Stop Career Center) at the library, we have distributed the job fair opportunity to their list of prospective employees and have been advertising to the general public as well,” she said. “We truly hope that a good pool of potential workers attend and provide both worker and employer an excellent chance for everyone to win in the end.”

For questions or more information about the Boulder City Job Fair contact Festekjian at rfestekjian@bcnv.org or Rowland-Lagan at jill@bouldercitychamber.com.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

