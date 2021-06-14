90°F
Excessive heat warning issued

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 14, 2021 - 12:14 pm
 
One way locals can cool down is to visit Boulder City's splash park, which is open all day during the summer and is free to everyone.

Boulder City is facing an excessive heat warning this week with temperatures expected to reach 113 degrees.

The National Weather Service’s heat warning began at 10 a.m. today, Monday, and is projected to continue through 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

According to Accuweather, the expected heat wave could set records for how high temperatures get and how long they last.

High temperatures of 108 to 113 are expected through Sunday. The low temperatures are expected to be in the 80s. The National Weather Service also said there is a 40-50 percent chance of it reaching 117 in Las Vegas during the week, which would tie the all-time high last reached in June 2017.

To mitigate the extreme conditions, it is important to remain inside from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. as well as to drink lots of water and to exercise inside, according to the National Weather Service. Additionally, people should weather light-colored, light-weight clothing outside and keep their pets and children inside.

To help beat the heat, there are several places in town where people can stay cool.

▶ Splash park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Boulder City’s splash park is run by the city’s parks and recreation department. It’s free to use and open for all.

The park features different water play attractions, allowing children and adults to run around and cool down at the same time. It’s open all day and has shaded areas for parents to bring their towels or chairs and sit and watch their kids play.

▶ Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B

During the summer, the pool is open Monday through Saturday with special sessions set aside for adults and families.

Adults can lap swim in the morning from 6-9 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. There is also an evening adult swim lap time from 6-7 Monday through Thursday. Open swim is available from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1-4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Additionally, family hour on Fridays and Saturdays is from 4-5 p.m.

▶ Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St.

Inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, the museum aims to preserve, interpret, curate and communicate the histories of Hoover Dam and Boulder City. It has numerous 3-D, interactive exhibits and displays that describe life in Ragtown, the building of Hoover Dam, as well as how the founding of Boulder City and the life of its earliest residents.

It is free to visit and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▶ Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Residents can now cool off with a book at the Boulder City Library daily. They can go online and participate in any of the library’s services. The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, it opens an hour earlier at 9 a.m. for senior citizens and people with disabilities on Wednesdays.

▶ Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Boulder Beach is the place at Lake Mead to go swimming. Visitors to the beach are encouraged to wear life jackets when on the water as the bodies of water are powerful and can cause even the best swimmers to falter. Those who do not have a life jacket can borrow one from the loaner station.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

