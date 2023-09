The Boulder City High School Eagles played host last Thursday to Valley High School. Lightning and rain were forecast but Mother Nature cooperated as the entire game was played and the Eagles won, 45-8.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render (2) leads his team onto the field as the Eagles opened their season.

Last Thursday’s football game between Boulder City High School and Valley was postponed for seven minutes as lightning was in the area, but the entire game was played.

The BCHS student section was in full spirit as they cheered their classmates onto victory.

The Eagles dominated the game against Valley and were up 31-8 after just one quarter.

