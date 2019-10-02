Dispatchers do more than answer emergency calls

Here’s a little more about us in the dispatch center in Boulder City. We have eight dispatchers (at last) for the city that are full time and one part time. At this time, two are scheduled at a time for 12-hour shifts. With sickness, training, vacation and other issues we are commonly staffed with only one.

These one or two dispatchers are responsible for six phone lines, two 911 lines, data entry from calls and officers, front lobby calls, police, fire and medical radio traffic, after-hours electrical, water, sewer, parks, roadway and facility issues.

We have a minimum of 18 digital programs to monitor. We accept bail and give vehicle releases for vehicles towed.

We process all arrests and entries into the national database of missing persons, stolen vehicles, runaway juveniles, stolen property and coordinate information from repossession companies. We contact tow companies and other agencies in case of mutual aid.

Many times, multiple radio and phone lines are going simultaneously. And while we are at it, all new phones have “safety” features including a long press feature on one button to contact emergency services. That cellphone in your pocket or purse can be calling us multiple times without you even knowing. We have the pleasure of listening to many personal moments in attempts to determine if the call is, or is not, an emergency. Please secure these devices in a carrier that prevents accidental dialing.

There are certain moments that we would rather not be privy to — if you know what I mean.

Please note: It is unlawful to call 911 for anything other than a serious emergency. Here is the nonemergency number, one more time: 702-293-9224 and press #1. Please program it into contacts or phone book of your phone.

Sept. 19. Traffic hazard: The driver is having a bad day after the fifth-wheel trailer released from the hitch and is now unattached and resting in the travel lane at 6:32 a.m. in the area of Elm Street and Buchanan Boulevard.

Missing: For the second time in as many weeks we have a very young missing child that has been located elsewhere after having learned to open the outside access door at 10:38 a.m. in the 500 block of Date Street.

Thought for the day: Child safety locks are a must. At least one of these kids wasn’t even known to be missing by the parent.

Sept. 20. Suspicious: The caller states some “older” people (in their 40s? egads) pulled over, got out and were dancing around the parking lot at 6:46 p.m. in the 800 block of Avenue B.

Animal: Several neighbors are fed up with the continual barking nearby at 10:27 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lillo Court.

Thought for the day: Officially, it’s called the “dance challenge” but unofficially, we call it too much sugar.

Sept. 21. Traffic: Love is in the air, just not tonight at 1:18 a.m. in the 700 block of Elm Street.

Petty theft: The word is out — love is out for the day — so they make a break with some alcohol at 8:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Unfortunately, the grab-and-dash isn’t missed by the surveillance camera so there’s a few surprises coming.

Sept. 22. Destruction of property: The area is not immune from vandalism and that is unfortunate at 8:44 a.m. in the 600 block of Yucca Street.

Destruction of property: The caller heard a crash and saw the ex leaving the area at 11:02 p.m. in the 800 block of Avenue A.

Thought for the day: Nothing says the love is gone like a rock through the window, I guess.

Sept. 23. Auto theft: A neighboring agency calls to report a traffic stop that didn’t (stop) and when they located the vehicle it was unoccupied at 6:25 a.m. in the 1100 block of Cummings Drive.

Suspicious: For the third time in a week a young toddler has been found running down the roadway with no one else around at 6:24 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Come on people; what the heck is going on here?

Sept. 24. Suspicious: The caller states the strange man has returned in the backyard digging for gold again at 10:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Avenue K.

Burglary: Items are taken from a storage area at 6:14 p.m. in the 500 block of Adams Boulevard.

Thought for the day: The burglars are getting desperate now and stealing tools for actual work.

Sept. 25. Welfare check: The caller states the inebriated subject isn’t answering after issuing an invite at 12:28 a.m. in the 1300 block of Black Mountain Court.

Reckless: The motorcycle driver drives like no one will ever be able to catch him at 7:16 a.m. in the area of Veterans memorial Drive and Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: The bad news is the chief of police that you passed is very patient when following and makes sure the citation reflects his displeasure.

Call of the Week: The caller may or may not have been drinking but there is actually a zebra in the backyard at 1400 block of San Felipe Drive on Sept. 19.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.