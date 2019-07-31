Detective, his diligence will be missed

I will be taking a break from the review of Nevada’s new laws this week to pay tribute to one of our own Boulder City officers who died this week. Detective Ron Miller unexpectedly died at his home in Henderson.

Tina Ransom

Miller had a long career in law enforcement, retiring from Metropolitan Police Department and working with the Boulder City Police as a part-time officer. He was retired from the U.S. Army. Miller was a vital member of our department and a first-class police officer. He had a dry sense of humor and a dedication to his caseload that was second to none.

He was the detective in charge of the search of an elderly resident that had gone missing near Lake Las Vegas last year. He investigated all leads, no matter how unlikely, with vigor and determination. He was in superb physical condition and spent many long hours assisting Red Rock Search and Rescue scour the hills in the search efforts, never playing the observer, logging many miles in search of the endangered male. He was present when partial remains were located and made himself available to family members for any assistance he might provide.

He was tasked with the physical checks on registered felons, as well, that live in this jurisdiction. He was diligent in his efforts to locate even those who weren’t fond of being checked on. Our loss is heaven’s gain and he will truly be missed. Godspeed officer Miller, we’ll take it from here.

July 18. Assist: The customer is very confused and trying to put car keys inside the payment slot of the checkout lane at 12:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Trespass: The juveniles are causing a disturbance and may have been drinking alcohol at 10:03 p.m. in the 1000 block of Industrial Road.

Thought for the day: The elderly resident seems to be suffering from the effects of a new medication and is provided a courtesy ride home after some assistance getting the payment made.

July 19. Family disturbance: The couple is having trouble agreeing on a course of action at 8:01 a.m. in the 300 block of Yuma Court.

DUI: The “unusual” driving pattern has fellow drivers concerned for all their safety at 4:19 p.m. in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: Buzzed driving is drunk driving, folks.

July 20. Suspicious: Several subjects are in front of a vacant property going through a dumpster and now are in the buildings nearby at 1:56 a.m. in the 1300 block of Monterey Drive.

Welfare: The subject sleeping on the sidewalk just doesn’t look right at 12:44 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Nothing like it: dumpster diving in the dark.

July 21. Assault: The man states he was beat up by subjects unknown, at an unknown time, and at an unknown place and doesn’t want to speak to police at 1:21 p.m. in the 900 block of Adams Boulevard.

Suspicious vehicle: The parking done in a coned-off area draws the officer’s attention but the subjects in the vehicle are the surprised ones when they are discouraged on continuing amorous pursuits in public at 8:55 p.m. in the area of Avenue I and Tamarisk Drive.

Thought for the day: A work detail during a shift can consist of many strange details.

July 22. Burglar alarm: The inexperienced suspects are unexpectedly detained and given some pretty costly reminders about illegal activities and curfew at 2:19 a.m. in the 1100 block of Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard: Full blockage of the road by a large tree limb keeps officers and public works personnel busy for several hours at 6:18 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue H.

Thought for the day: The K-9 assisting the officers is disappointed not to get to assist the suspects in reaching a concrete conclusion regarding a life of crime.

July 23. Assist other: The caller states they are being held by terrorists and have 4,000 people surrounding them at 2:38 a.m. in the area of Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 95.

Reckless driving: Callers follow the vehicle into a parking lot and the driver admits to being very tired and accepts a ride home, for now, at 9:12 p.m. in the 1200 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: The 4,000 people turn out to be a slight exaggeration, the terrorists disappeared and the subject admits to missing some vital medication.

July 24. Vandalism: The report states a vehicle window became the casualty of a bullet sometime during the previous evening in the 600 block of Avenue M.

Wanted: The traffic stop reveals more than just a suggestion from the judge to appear at 8:37 p.m. in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: The excuse of “it’s just a traffic violation” does not satiate the officer’s order from the judge to arrest. Date night postponed.

Call of the week: Assist other jurisdiction: The locally registered vehicle plates have been involved in a pursuit in another jurisdiction and they do not match the vehicle identification number of the one they are on. They are requesting we contact the registered owner. The sleep-deprived owners advise that novelty plates sold by various vendors match their specialty plate and they have been contacted many times in regard to these issues at 1:58 a.m. July 21 in the 200 block of Hallett Cove Court.