Country Store canceled

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
July 15, 2020 - 4:29 pm
 

Country Store, a 72-year tradition for Grace Community Church, is taking this year off.

“We are not going to have it this year, or at least as we know it,” said Pandora Ahlstrom, overall chairwoman of the fundraiser.

She said the decision to postpone was made to protect the health of volunteers as well as attendees, noting that it takes 70 people months to prepare for the event.

“The safety of our volunteer staff, congregation, shoppers and all those at Grace Christian Academy is of paramount importance,” she said. “We recognize that there are strong opinions regarding which measures should or should not be taken due to the COVID-19 virus.”

Ahlstrom added that the organizing committee felt it was their “responsibility to err on the side of caution and our duty to obey the authority of the government.”

The group will meet again in September to discuss the possibility of holding a modified outdoor sale featuring furniture, as many items have already been donated to the church.

However, it is not accepting any other donations at this time, she said.

“We know many of you used quarantine time to declutter your home, and we wish we could take your treasures.”

Ahlstrom said this would have been the fundraiser’s 73th year.

“We are so grateful to all those who support and assist our volunteers … . We pray they will not forget us before our next sale.”

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review.

