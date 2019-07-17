85°F
News

Correction

By Boulder City Review
July 17, 2019 - 8:27 am
 

Corrections

In Tanya Vece’s July 11 column, the relationship between Leonard DiCaprio and Prakazrel Michel was incorrect. The two are former aquaintances and run in the same social circle. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice complaint alleging money laundering by several nonprofits was looking into the actions of Prime Minister of Malaysia Low Taek Jho and his ties to a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund and the nonprofits.

The Boulder City Review corrects its errors. Please contact us if you believe you have identified an error in the newspaper. Call Hali Bernstein Saylor at 702-586-9523 or email her at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Michael Thrower, left, and Ryan Creelman are sworn ...
Police put faith into revived chaplain program
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Police Department has resurrected its chaplain program that helps officers, victims and families.

Lake Mead offers miles of shorelines, including beach areas, and plenty of picturesque opportun ...
News Brief, July 18
By Boulder City Review

Lake Mead holding photo contest

Seniors need to be wary of investment ‘plans’
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Because many seniors find themselves planning for retirement and managing their savings once they finish working, a number of investment schemes have targeted them as they look to safeguard their cash for their later years. From pyramid schemes like Bernie Madoff’s to fables of a Nigerian prince looking for a partner to claim inheritance money and complex financial products that many economists don’t even understand, investment schemes have long been a successful way to take advantage of older people.

(Boulder City) Councilwoman Tracy Folda addresses City Council on Tuesday, July 9, after being ...
Folda to join council
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Resident Tracy Folda was appointed to complete the City Council term vacated by Kiernan McManus when he was elected mayor in June.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges sings happy birth ...
Historic preservation position eliminated
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is not getting a full-time historic preservation officer as City Council approved eliminating the position in a divided vote at its meeting Tuesday, July 9.