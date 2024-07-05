94°F
City’s new fire structure in place

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Fire Department’s new fire training tower was ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Fire Department’s new fire training tower was completed last month and sits behind the current fire station on Elm Street. The grounds around the structure are expected to be completed in August.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Nevada Department of Wildlife will be hosting an information ...
Learn more about BC’s unofficial mascot
Report made on strategic plan
City, court extend personnel agreement
Honoring first responders
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
July 4, 2024 - 5:08 pm
 

The Boulder City Fire Department is in the final stages of adding a structure, which will not only prepare its firefighters to a greater extent, but at the same time save taxpayer dollars.

Last week, Asst. Fire Chief Joshua Barrone said the new two-story training tower is now complete, having been installed June 11-13. The training grounds, however, are still under construction. This includes grading, hard surfaces and other training aspects, which should be completed in August. They have already been conducting “train the trainer” classes, which is included in the purchase of the training structure.

The Boulder City Council approved funding last year in the amount of $1.2 million for a training tower, which sits behind the existing station on Elm Street.

Barrone said there’s many advantages of having the training facility literally in their own back yard.

“This is huge for the department,” he said. “The city has been around for 64 years with no official training facility for these professionals to hone and practice their skills. This will offer the next level of skills and training for our department. It’s enhancing the community service and professionalism and the goal of striving for excellence every day.”

The next benefit is the money the city will save in overtime pay, he said. It was stated in the past that a lot of the required training was not being met because firefighters did not have access to training facilities. The fire department would use Henderson’s training tower. This is not ideal being that the department has to pay firefighters overtime for them to go because they’d have to do it on their own time to avoid staffing shortages in their absence.

In recent years, some training was conducted at the old Boys and Girls Club next to the Boulder City Library. While it met some of the department’s needs, burning within the building was not possible.

Now, Henderson’s tower is no longer allowed to be burned in, which means Boulder City crews have to do fire tower training in North Las Vegas.

“Not having to travel to North Las Vegas or Henderson, which requires drive time, wear and tear on the vehicles and the overtime costs will take a huge burden off of the city and department,” Barrone said.

Structure fires are considered a high-risk, low occurrence in Boulder City. Because they don’t occur often, frequent training is a necessity to keep those skills sharp and to help avoid injury. While there are about 20 to 25 calls a year for a fire within a structure, that is different from a full-blown structure fire, which occurs around six to 12 times a year.

The new tower will be used for technical rescue, natural gas leaks, search training, extrication, hazardous material spills and even aviation rescue. Towers are built with interior fire panels that can sustain temperatures of upward of 3,000 degrees. These panels are replaced every 15 to 20 years in larger departments and are expected to last even longer here.

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The bighorn sheep at Hemenway Park, on the outskirts of Boulder City, have become a tourist attraction as carloads, and often tour vans full of visitors, can been seen at the park each day.

Report made on strategic plan
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Strategic plans are not anything new for Boulder City. A document developed in conjunction with an outside consultant outlining goals for the next five years has been around for at least a decade.

City, court extend personnel agreement
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

One could be excused for assuming that an item on the city council’s agenda for the June 25 meeting was somehow related to the concept of free speech if one had only read the agenda and none of the attachments. It was, after all, referred to as First Amendment.

Honoring first responders

Recently, the Boulder City Police and Fire departments held their annual awards night. For the fire department, Acting Chief Greg Chesser presented his Fire Chief Award to firefighter Brian Shea. For the police department, it gave out letters of commendation to several of its officers who assisted last December following the shooting death of three professors at UNLV. Those officers included Lt. Thomas Healing, sergeants John Glenn, Tiffany Driscoll and Christ Slack, detectives Mark Dubois, Bret Hood and officer Guy Liedkie. Pictured with Chief Tim Shea are Sgt. Driscoll and Lt. Healing. Driscoll also earned a second letter of commendation for her part in helping save the life of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who suffered a seizure while the two were working an off-duty assignment at Allegiant Stadium.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City Animal Shelter
Council adopts fancier permit
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It started innocuously with a public comment about an issue not on the city council agenda at the end of a meeting more than a year ago as an aspiring dog-breeder addressed the council about the lack of a mechanism for her to get a city license.

Consultant gives input on BCFD chief
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been nearly three months since Will Gray was terminated as chief of the Boulder City Fire Department.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The city council voted to renew the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club ...
Council votes to amend, extend gun club lease
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city council voted unanimously this week to extend the lease for the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club, subject to certain changes in the lease terms.

City council votes to augment FY ’24 budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Keeping up with the comings and goings of city government can sometimes seem to be a never-ending stream of following things that are said in public meetings. But sometimes there are big local issues that get addressed without any discussion.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Dr. William Flannery, owner of the Greatful Pet Animal Clinic, po ...
Vet warns about dog injuries in summer
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s not uncommon this time of the year to see people walking their dogs with temperatures 100 degrees and above or worse yet, seeing them left in a parked car.

Kids learn to be water wise
Photos by Ron Eland /Boulder City Review

For several years, Boulder City has taken part in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson in which aquatic centers from around the globe participate. More than 50 local kids took part last Thursday in the event, which has the same 30-minute lesson at each location to learn the basics of water safety. Since its creation 15 years ago, nearly 400,000 children have been part of the event.