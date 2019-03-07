City studies best way to use its properties

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City is conducting a facilities survey on all of its properties including the old Los Angeles Water and Power building at 600 Nevada Highway that houses local nonprofit organization Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Boulder City is taking another step in its journey of preserving the past by commissioning an inventory of its historic properties.

Recently, the Public Works Department started looking at ways to improve the accessibility, space utilization, safety and security of all city-owned buildings, some of which are more than 50 years old.

According to the city, Stantec Consulting Services Inc. surveyed the staff and is cataloguing city properties to see the best use for them and what upgrades need to be done.

“Many communities have a complete inventory of buildings and infrastructure it owns and maintains,” said City Manager Al Noyola. “This inventory provides information about accessibility, safety, infrastructure and use. This study will not only provide a full inventory, but also allow us to look at where we can provide better customer service, address accessibility, safety and security, improve space utilization and potentially reduce maintenance and energy costs. It’s another step in supporting our strategic plan and recognizing the historical value of some of our assets.”

There will also be a facility needs evaluation as part of the project, dubbed the 2019 City Hall Customer Service Improvements project.

At a recent City Council meeting residents expressed concern about Emergency Aid of Boulder City being evicted from its location in the historic city-owned Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building at 600 Nevada Way because of the study.

The nonprofit organization provides different types of assistance to Boulder City residents who are in need.

“Our location is right where the problem areas are basically. … We don’t attract the homeless,” said Emergency Aid President Tom Tyler. “We prevent the homeless from being in town. In all honesty, the city is more than generous to us. It supplies the power as well as the rent and if I have to rent a building and supply the power, I will not have any money to help the people.”

Tyler said he thinks one reason operating the nonprofit is the best use of the building is because of its loading dock, which makes it possible for it to be a distribution point for Three Square Food Bank, which serves all of Southern Nevada.

“We’re totally dependent on that building,” he said.

Resident Ray Turner said he liked the downtown location of Emergency Aid.

“I think it’s a great fit for the community,” he said. “It’s a great location with the loading dock and the space. It’s just a perfect setup.”

“We have long supported the efforts of Emergency Aid of Boulder City and will continue to do so,” Noyola said. “This rumor that the city is ‘demanding Emergency Aid vacate the building’ is just that — a rumor — and we have shared that with staff at Emergency Aid. The work of our facilities consultant included ensuring all city properties are being utilized to their maximum potential, which is what the community should expect us to do.”

Residents will be able to participate in at least two public workshops before final recommendations are submitted to council. According to the city, it expects those to be presented in August.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.