City, owners differ on motel district

The potential creation of a historic motel district for eight properties in town hit a roadblock last week. The potential project went from the front of the Boulder City Historic Preservation Commission’s stove to the back burner, at least for now.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Inn and Sands Motel are two of the motels that were considered to be part of a new historic motel district in Boulder City. The city did not receive the response it had hoped for and will now set up a workshop and invite all the owners of the eligible motels to meet to possibly come up with a solution that all parties can agree upon.

The potential creation of a historic motel district for eight properties in town hit a roadblock last week. The potential project went from the front of the Boulder City Historic Preservation Commission’s stove to the back burner, at least for now.

Last Wednesday, the commission voted 3-2 to continue this matter once again. This time the goal is to host a workshop with the motel owners. The intention is to draft preliminary design guidelines for the proposed district and engage with the motel owners on how this may impact future changes they would like to make to their properties.

The Commission requested an item be added to the next agenda to discuss the specifics of the workshop. The matter was discussed during the commission’s March 25 meeting, with a vote to postpone any action and directed staff to draft a plan that could, with city council approval, create a Boulder City Motel Historic District.

A city report states that Broadbent &Associates, Inc. performed an intensive-level architectural survey and inventory of the historic-age, motel properties located in Boulder City. The motels are located along the north and south sides of Nevada Way between New Mexico Street/Cherry Street on the east, and Buchanan Boulevard/Boulder City Parkway on the west.

The motels were constructed between 1932 and 1982 along Nevada Way, which served as the city’s main commercial corridor, the report states. They were developed to serve a growing clientele of automobile tourists visiting Boulder City in the early- to mid-20th century.

The eight motel properties include (with year built):

■ Oasis Boutique Motel, built in 1962

■ El Rancho Boulder Motel, 1954

■ Boulder City Inn, 1948

■ Flamingo Inn, 1949

■ “Kitchenettes,” 1960

■ Sands Motel of Boulder City, 1967

■ Western Inn Motel, 1936

■ Nevada Inn, 1932

During last week’s meeting, it was stated that of the eight properties, six were opposed and two did not respond. It was noted in the city report that the El Rancho Boulder Motel and the Boulder City Inn are owned by the same person.

“With the property owners we met, ultimately it was in regard to additional government regulations placed on them and going through an additional process,” Nakeisha Lyon, the city’s planning manager, said of those opposed. “They didn’t necessarily see the benefit in regard to the district being created.”

She went on to say the owners realize they would be eligible for city grants but that the expenses they may have to incur would outweigh any benefits.

During that March meeting, Courtney Mooney, senior architectural historian with Broadbent &Associates, Inc., discussed the creation of a motel historic district.

In terms of the benefits, or restrictions to a motel owner being part of the historic district, Mooney said, “If you had a district, property owners within that district (motels) have a tendency to maintain their properties more,” she said, noting that additional grant opportunities may be afforded to them in a district, for upgrades. “A district would also help to promote those motels and their historical significance.”

As for any restrictions, Mooney said that’s something the city would have to collaborate with the owners on related to any potential design guides.

Flamingo co-owner Branden Smith said when the topic of a motel district first came up, it was understood that the owners would have input on its creation.

“Maybe it was a little bit of a pipe dream that we’d get to help write the guidelines,” he said to the commission. “In speaking with all the owners before everything fell apart, everybody’s interest was in keeping the character of the motel sign district as it is. Nobody is looking to demolish their spaces. They all bought them for the long-term. Obviously, any improvements will help that situation.”

He added that every owner wants to contribute to the character of the town while keeping their buildings historic.

Commissioner Don Johnson said he believes historic districts offer more benefits than not and that he’s hoping the city and the motel owners can find middle ground that satisfies both sides.

“If the owners of these motels don’t want these regulations, I want to work with them personally to see if we can find a happy medium,” he said. “I do think there needs to be some level of review process, so that someone’s intentions just can’t be made that go against the preservation of these buildings, which is one of many aspects of the character of Boulder City.”