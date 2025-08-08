Shooting gets another look

It’s a case that captured the attention of many in Boulder City more than four years ago and has kept that attention ever since.

Photo courtesy Ashley Dingman The case involving the shooting death of Scott Dingman was reopened by the Boulder City Police Department earlier this year. His family and friends are hoping for a different outcome than the previous one of self-defense.

And now, the case is getting a second look.

On May 31, 2021, friends Scott Dingman and John Powell Morgan III were both intoxicated and a fight or argument ensued with Dingman being shot twice and dying at the scene. While Morgan admitted to shooting Dingman, Boulder City police determined that he did so in self-defense, and no charges were filed by the district attorney.

But many, including Dingman’s widow, Ashley, don’t believe it was self-defense and have their own theories as to what happened that night.

In late April of this year, Morgan was arrested on drug-related charges. However, BCPD said Morgan’s arrest had nothing to do with the fatal shooting of Dingman four years prior. Morgan was arrested on various charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“A warrant was served by our officers yesterday,” BCPD Chief Tim Shea said in an email to the Review at the time. “There were no SWAT personnel involved. An arrest was made that is not related to any other case or incident. This is an ongoing investigation, and we are not going to release any additional information at this time.”

Late last month, KTNV Channel 13’s investigative reporter, Darcy Spears, aired an in-depth, year-long investigation on the case. While it appears the reopening of the case came as a result of Channel 13’s report, the city stressed that is not the situation.

“The Boulder City Police Department reopened its investigation in March 2025 after receiving new information,” the email states. “This decision was not influenced in any way by a news report or reporter. The investigation is ongoing in collaboration the District Attorney’s Office.”

When reached by email, Ashley Dingman said she’s relieved that the investigation has been reopened, regardless of the timeline.

“This is a critical step toward accountability and truth,” she wrote. “However, it’s important to note that the information, which ultimately prompted this decision, was provided to the police department in 2022. At that time, they chose not to act on it and continued to ignore me, silence me, and treated me as if I were the problem rather than someone seeking justice.

“While I appreciate that movement is finally happening, the delay and the motives behind it raise serious concerns about transparency and accountability. I would also like to note that another agency needs to investigate the officers and employees involved in corruption and crimes. If this doesn’t happen, I’m afraid these people will never be held accountable for their actions.”

She went on to state, “I was finally interviewed by the PD in 2025 for the first time since the shooting and was able to provide valuable information that I was never allowed to provide before. I do expect them to interview all of the witnesses as there are at least five witnesses with pertinent information.”