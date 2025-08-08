86°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
City Government

Shooting gets another look

Photo courtesy Ashley Dingman The case involving the shooting death of Scott Dingman was reopen ...
Photo courtesy Ashley Dingman The case involving the shooting death of Scott Dingman was reopened by the Boulder City Police Department earlier this year. His family and friends are hoping for a different outcome than the previous one of self-defense.
More Stories
bcr default image
Advocate for preservation?
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Airport Manager Marissa Adou is excited about a cont ...
‘Investment in the well-being of our entire community’
Courtesy image Map showing location of the Copper Mountain 3 development.
Rewrite for solar lease gets council’s OK
Courtesy photo Susan Reams in a photo submitted when she ran unsuccessfully for city council in ...
Suit filed over camping ban
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
August 7, 2025 - 5:09 pm
 

It’s a case that captured the attention of many in Boulder City more than four years ago and has kept that attention ever since.

And now, the case is getting a second look.

On May 31, 2021, friends Scott Dingman and John Powell Morgan III were both intoxicated and a fight or argument ensued with Dingman being shot twice and dying at the scene. While Morgan admitted to shooting Dingman, Boulder City police determined that he did so in self-defense, and no charges were filed by the district attorney.

But many, including Dingman’s widow, Ashley, don’t believe it was self-defense and have their own theories as to what happened that night.

In late April of this year, Morgan was arrested on drug-related charges. However, BCPD said Morgan’s arrest had nothing to do with the fatal shooting of Dingman four years prior. Morgan was arrested on various charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“A warrant was served by our officers yesterday,” BCPD Chief Tim Shea said in an email to the Review at the time. “There were no SWAT personnel involved. An arrest was made that is not related to any other case or incident. This is an ongoing investigation, and we are not going to release any additional information at this time.”

Late last month, KTNV Channel 13’s investigative reporter, Darcy Spears, aired an in-depth, year-long investigation on the case. While it appears the reopening of the case came as a result of Channel 13’s report, the city stressed that is not the situation.

“The Boulder City Police Department reopened its investigation in March 2025 after receiving new information,” the email states. “This decision was not influenced in any way by a news report or reporter. The investigation is ongoing in collaboration the District Attorney’s Office.”

When reached by email, Ashley Dingman said she’s relieved that the investigation has been reopened, regardless of the timeline.

“This is a critical step toward accountability and truth,” she wrote. “However, it’s important to note that the information, which ultimately prompted this decision, was provided to the police department in 2022. At that time, they chose not to act on it and continued to ignore me, silence me, and treated me as if I were the problem rather than someone seeking justice.

“While I appreciate that movement is finally happening, the delay and the motives behind it raise serious concerns about transparency and accountability. I would also like to note that another agency needs to investigate the officers and employees involved in corruption and crimes. If this doesn’t happen, I’m afraid these people will never be held accountable for their actions.”

She went on to state, “I was finally interviewed by the PD in 2025 for the first time since the shooting and was able to provide valuable information that I was never allowed to provide before. I do expect them to interview all of the witnesses as there are at least five witnesses with pertinent information.”

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Advocate for preservation?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It is not often in Boulder City that there is resident pressure for the city to create a new position and hire someone to fill it. But that is the situation discussed recently by the Historic Preservation Commission.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Airport Manager Marissa Adou is excited about a cont ...
‘Investment in the well-being of our entire community’
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Time was, unless you were a private pilot or lived on the far south side of town, you might not be aware at all of Boulder City’s small municipal airport.

Courtesy image Map showing location of the Copper Mountain 3 development.
Rewrite for solar lease gets council’s OK
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Sometimes the most consequential long-term issues come and go in city council meetings with little or no discussion.

Courtesy photo Susan Reams in a photo submitted when she ran unsuccessfully for city council in ...
Suit filed over camping ban
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Back in late May of this year, when the city council met and the proposed ordinance outlawing camping in public places in Boulder City was on the agenda, a small group of citizens showed up to decry the move in public comment.

Courtesy image New Boulder City Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan starts his new gig on August 4.
Boulder City hires new fire chief
Special to Boulder City Review

Following a nationwide search, Kenneth Morgan has been hired as the new fire chief for Boulder City. He starts work on Aug. 4.

Courtesy image Street view of the lot at 829 Moonstone Drive.
What a difference six inches makes?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Within the past two months, the Boulder City Planning Commission denied a request by Toll Brothers, the anticipated developers of the area adjacent to Boulder Creek Golf Course known as Tract 350, to build homes that are closer to the street than the city’s current legal requirement of 20 feet.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Police cruisers parked in Boulder City.
City reallocates $750,000 for fiscal year 2025
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

More than a year ago, in a Boulder City Council discussion about budgeting, Mayor Joe Hardy, in two sentences, summed up the most basic truth about city budgets.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Water usage at the municipal golf course was one item on the agen ...
Update on city utility projects
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Sometimes the good information comes from unexpected places.

Courtesy image A photo submitted with the original 2022 application shows the old awning, which ...
Third extension for portico funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

About once a month, before the start of the city council meeting, the members of the council meet wearing their hats as the Redevelopment Agency (RDA) and dole out money to reimburse businesses and homeowners in the historic district for qualifying work done to their properties.

City awards $1.6M for pool design
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Back in March 2024, Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen said, “I can’t even imagine what it would cost in 2028.”