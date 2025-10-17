Say hello to Liberty Ridge

So, no more Tract 350. Not the project but rather the name.

It’s now officially Liberty Ridge after the city council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept the tentative map for the development.

That was one of two key pieces of information that came out of the city council’s approval of a tentative map of the project. The other key piece, according to a Toll Brothers representative, was that a website for the development that will include “VIP request forms where early interested buyers can request more info will be up in the next couple of months.”

“Right now we plan on opening to public sale in early May of next year,” said Isaac Summers, representing Toll Brothers. This was in response to a question from Councilwoman Cokie Booth, a real estate professional, asking when people would actually be able to buy one of the homes.

Summers said they prefer to give about six months notice prior to announcing home sales on their website.

“So that should be coming around the holiday season this year,” he said.

Though the agenda called for a public hearing and a vote on the map, the outcome was never in doubt.

“Thank you,” Councilman Steve Walton said. “For working with our community over the many, many months of this and for responding so articulately to all of the questions and concerns that have been brought up.”

Walton also mentioned the “nod to the military and veterans,” a reference to not just the name of the development, but the names of the streets inside the development. Names include Courage Crest Lane, Victory Wave Place, Silver Shield Court, High Salute Court and Peace Court.

According to Summers, building will be done in three phases. This is all about keeping within the bounds of Boulder City’s growth ordinance. The developer is limited in the number of building permits they can get in any single construction year. That is also a reason why the single development is actually being done by two developers.

Kind of.

About half of the homes will be branded Toll Brothers and about half will be branded Storybook, which will allow for the construction of 60 houses per year, not 30. However, while Storybook was an independent Las Vegas-based developer when the BC Storybook homes were built, Storybook was bought out by Toll Brothers during the pandemic and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Pennsylvania-based developer of luxury homes.

In other city news, it was announced that Utilities Director Joe Stubitz is leaving his position to take a job with the Colorado River Commission.