More RV storage? Council approves appraisal for possible future project

The old Vons building is not the only place in the mix for future RV storage. (See story on page 1.) The city is also eyeing a possible future facility in the area where Veterans Memorial Drive and Yucca Street come together.

It was on the consent agenda in last week’s council meeting. As a reminder, consent agenda contains items that are not deemed to need discussion and are voted up or down in a single vote. So the only real information available is from the documents in the agenda packet about this item.

What was approved is only the very first baby step in a long process, so there is no guarantee that anything further will happen. That first step consists of getting an appraisal for the land. In this case, the land consists of approximately 4.78 acres, located at the northwest quadrant of Veterans Memorial Drive at Yucca Street “for the purpose of leasing the parcel for development of a recreational vehicle storage facility.”

A combination of Nevada state law and the Boulder City Charter require that the city obtain at least two appraisals for a parcel before offering property for lease. The charter actually only requires one appraisal but state law requires two, with the average of the two being the minimum that the city can sell the land for.

But, because of Boulder City’s stringent growth ordinance, the city can’t actually sell any land of more than an acre without taking it to a vote of residents. So the appraisals will — if any development ever moves forward — be used to determine lease rates instead. Appraisal costs will be recovered upon lease of the property.

According to the staff report that was part of the agenda package, “The city entered into the Land Management Process in 2025 land at the northwest quadrant of Veterans Memorial Parkway at Yucca Street. The parcel contains approximately 4.78 acres. The intended use of the property is for a recreational vehicle storage facility. Prior to issuing a solicitation to lease the property, the city needs to have the property appraised to establish a minimum lease rate to be included in the solicitation.”

Other matters:

In a separate action, also on the consent agenda, after a quick meeting of the Redevelopment Agency board just prior to the council meeting, the council approved disbursement of RDA funds to the Coffee Cup diner on Nevada Way. The stated purpose was rehabilitation of the building’s sewer and drain infrastructure in the amount not-to-exceed $17,025.