Mays: Retail vacancies running against trend

(Screenshot) Retail vacancy rates in Boulder City are running against the regional trend with a large increase in the past two years.
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
November 6, 2025 - 4:10 pm
 

Sometimes the good stuff in a public meeting is kind of buried. Or maybe just mentioned as an aside. Such was the case with the annual report given to the city council by Deputy City Manager Michael Mays wearing his secondary hat as acting community development director.

In that capacity, Mays oversees pretty much anything that has to do with construction or development, be that residential, like Liberty Ridge, or commercial. If it has anything to do with zoning or a variance to existing city law, he has likely been involved.

After a review of current projects, the biggest of which is likely the complete overhaul of Title 11 of city code which was approved in a joint meeting of the city council and the planning commission in July of this year, Mays gave a rundown of other items such as number of building permits issued and new residential allotments, rarely more than 25% of what is allowed under the Growth Ordinance in any given year.

But then came a chart that didn’t look quite as positive.

“We do note that we’ve seen an increase in the retail vacancy rate within Boulder City compared to Las Vegas Valley,” Mays told the council. “As you can see with the chart, you’ve seen a decline with Las Vegas Valley where you’ve seen an uptick in Boulder City.”

It is not a small uptick and the trend is almost a mirror image of the story in the Las Vegas Valley.

“Over the hill,” retail vacancies shot up in 2021 as businesses failed in the wake of the pandemic. They hit a high of 7% and dropped rapidly the next year and the trend has continued downward,” he said. “There was a slight increase in 2025 fiscal year, but the retail vacancy rate is still just over 4%.

The story in Boulder City looked similar between 2021 and 2023 fiscal years with vacancies going above 4% in 2021 and then falling for the next two years to a low of 3% in 2023.

But then vacancies shot up in fiscal year 2024 to more than 7% and continued to rise in fiscal year 2025, which ended at the end of June. The final rate for 2025 was more than 8%.

Mayor Pro Tem Sherri Jorgensen, chairing the meeting in the absence of Mayor Joe Hardy, who was at a Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities meeting in Henderson — (see related story on this page) asked about the vacancy rate.

“I just know that a huge concern for us is our retail areas that are empty at this time. And I know that we’ve put forward some awesome efforts and kudos to the individuals in your office to be able to make the corridor more attractive, especially as we come into town,” she said. “What is it? Because we’re clearly not trending in the way that the valley is trending as far as retail space. What do you see or is there anything that you see that we could do that could help incentivize or do anything to help people come?”

The answer was about visitors, not residents.

“I think the more tourists that we can bring to the community, whether it’s through special events or we’re looking to the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum and the Chamber of Commerce’s Adventure Center. Those types of venues are going to draw a lot of people to our community,” Mays said. “They’re going to support our local businesses and that’s going to get the attention of other retailers, restaurants that will look to Boulder City to open a business. And so we want to foster those types of opportunities to encourage additional reinvestment.”

The second item of note was about Redevelopment Fund spending.

“We have about $500,000 plus in RDA funds dispersed and we have a pretty substantial balance there it ends in just a matter of a few years,” Councilman Steve Walton began. (The fund currently sits at more than $4 million and the RDA has until 2030 to spend the money or return it to other entities, largely the Clark County School District. The city would retain just 10% if that were to happen.)

“Council has that on our agenda for the strategic plan to consider how we could either internally come up with projects that can be applied to that or are there any coming down the line that we’re aware of that are helpful to our historic, our business or commercial districts to disperse some additional funds in the relatively near foreseeable future?” Walton continued.

Mays answer contained a bit of new info.

“Well, we’re going to continue to promote the grant programs to our local businesses,” he said. “But we’re also exploring the possibility of converting the Boulder Creek Pavilion into a permanent facility utilizing RDA funds.”

Mays called that an “internal staff idea.” Stay tuned.

(Courtesy image) Mayor Joe Hardy with Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson at the Nevada League of Cities and ...
Hardy feted by League of Cities
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Anyone who has been around the Boulder City political world for any stretch of time already knows that Mayor Joe Hardy is a pretty humble guy and not one to toot his own horn.

(Courtesy image) Now-former Boulder City Utility Director Joe Stubitz.
Utility director Stubitz takes new job with state
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When Utilities Director Joe Stubitz briefed the city council on the status of Boulder City’s Dark Sky initiative, which involves replacing hundreds of street light fixtures with modern versions that aim light onto the ground and not into the sky, it was notable for reasons beyond spending and how soon the program would be finished.

bcr default image
Council tees up leash vote — again
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In an otherwise quiet meeting this week, the city council, with Mayor Joe Hardy absent due to attendance at the meeting of the Nevada League of Cities, with Mayor Pro Tem Sherri Jorgensen presiding teed up a possible vote on two of the most contentious items on the council’s plate in to past couple of years.

bcr default image
Council approves allotments for Liberty Ridge
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the story from last week’s issue of the Boulder City Review concerning the approval of a temporary map for the coming Liberty Ridge development hit social media, the outcry was swift.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former Vons shopping center has a new owner and a new plan fo ...
New plan for former Vons
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For several years, the former Vons building on Boulder City Parkway has sat empty. But a big step was taken last week to change that.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review City Manager Ned Thomas
Council gives Thomas high six-month marks
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

At just more than six months on the job, City Manager Ned Thomas does not need to be worried about keeping the gig as city council members gathered Wednesday morning for an earlier-than-normal performance evaluation and every comment from every member present (Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen was absent) could be fairly characterized as stellar.

bcr default image
City votes to join regional council
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If one is offered an equal seat at the table on a regional group that advises on policy for an area where that person’s population is equal to .005% of the total region at a cost of $5,000 per year, does that sound like a pretty good deal?

More RV storage? Council approves appraisal for possible future project
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The old Vons building is not the only place in the mix for future RV storage. (See story on page 1.) The city is also eyeing a possible future facility in the area where Veterans Memorial Drive and Yucca Street come together.

(Screenshot) Deputy City Manager Michael Mays presents the now-approved map for the Liberty Rid ...
Say hello to Liberty Ridge
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

So, no more Tract 350. Not the project but rather the name.