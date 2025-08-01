Boulder City hires new fire chief

Following a nationwide search, Kenneth Morgan has been hired as the new fire chief for Boulder City. He starts work on Aug. 4.

Following a nationwide search, Kenneth Morgan has been hired as the new fire chief for Boulder City. He starts work on Aug. 4.

If the name is familiar, it may be because Morgan spent 23 years with the Clark County Fire Department before being hired as fire chief in Meriden, Conn. in 2013. He held that position for 11 years and according to the city, “is widely recognized for his expertise in administrative leadership of local fire and emergency response operations.”

Morgan has more than 40 years in the fire service, having risen through the ranks and serving in the positions of firefighter, engineer, captain, battalion chief, deputy fire chief, and chief. Before leaving CCFD, he served as chief of operations and has more than 15 years of management experience in fire service.

He’s been a nationally-registered paramedic for 40 years.

According to a story from April of last year in the Meriden Record-Journal, Morgan planned to retire from his position in Meriden in April of this year after a divided Connecticut city council declined to extend his contract by a year for a second time. State law requires municipal police and fire employees to seek annual extensions if they want to work past age 65.

City Manager Ned Thomas cited Morgan’s experience as the differentiator in the city’s decision. “The extensive candidate review process included members of the city’s executive team, professional fire and emergency response personnel from other Southern Nevada communities, and members of the Boulder City community,” he said. “It was a very tight competition between the top candidates. Chief Morgan’s decades of experience in Clark County and as a local fire chief and department administrator stood out to me as especially beneficial for the department.”

Morgan holds a PhD in business and public administration from Northcentral University in Prescott, Ariz., and a master’s degree in public administration from UNLV.

Morgan’s credentials and experience include:

• Executive Fire Officer (EFO) Program from the National Fire Academy

• Chief Fire Officer (CFO) from the Center for Professional Excellence

• Adjunct Professor of Fire Science at the University of New Haven (Conn.)

• Task Force Leader on Nevada Taskforce 1 (FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team)

Morgan said he looks forward to Boulder City’s charm and small-town feel. “As a close-knit community, it presents different challenges for a fire chief. Its managed growth allows for thoughtful planning and better preparation to meet future demands, ” he said. “I practice an adaptive leadership style because I believe no single approach fits every situation. I value the participative elements of leadership, drawing on the creativity and experience of department members. Involving them in decision-making helps shape the direction of the department, especially during times of inevitable change.”

Chief Morgan replaces former Chief Will Gray, who was relieved of his duties by the city in April 2024. Since then, Deputy Chief Greg Chesser has been serving as acting chief.

“I have great appreciation for Acting Chief Chesser, who has provided strong leadership and dedicated effort over the past 16 months,” Thomas said. “I am grateful that he has expressed his commitment to helping Chief Morgan transition smoothly into the culture and community of Boulder City.”

A feature story on Morgan will appear in a future edition of the Review.