Chamber of commerce honors its own

Think of it as the Academy Awards for Boulder City businesses.

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Ron Eland/Boulder City Review With a theme of country western, this year’s entertainment at the chamber awards dinner was line dancing, led by Melanie Mahoney (brown skirt, white top).

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Prior to being sworn in as the current Boulder City Chamber of Commerce board, members posed for a quick photo last Thursday night. From left, Julianna Martinez, Dixie Valdez, Denise Senko, Michael Mays, Natalia Trodahl, Pamela Leon (incoming president), Sarah Iwinsky, Lindsay Stevens and Taryn Troll. Not pictured is Barbara Agostini.

Think of it as the Academy Awards for Boulder City businesses.

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner and awards event, held last Thursday, brings together hundreds of local businesses and volunteers who have a similar goal. That’s something Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan is very proud of, especially since tourism is the town’s leading economic driver.

“When I look back over the past year, I am filled with gratitude,” she said to the crowd. “Gratitude for our businesses that continue to invest in Boulder City. Gratitude for our volunteers who give countless hours to support our events and programs. Gratitude for our board of directors, our chamber staff, our community partners, and each of you who believe in the future of this incredible town.”

In addition to the dinner and entertainment, awards were presented to chamber members and volunteers. Many of the awards are named in honor of Boulder City residents who made a major difference within the community.

This year’s award winners were:

• Bert Hansen Business Person of the Year: Melissa Wirthlin

• Eva McGarvey Chamber Member of the Year: Kendra Wright

• Alice Isenberg Memorial: Bret Runion

• Bob Sears Lifetime: Roger Tobler

• Goldie Begley Energizer Award: Dr. Cynthia Anderson

• Nonprofit of the Year: Mounted Horse Foundation

• Youth Community Achievement Award: High School/Junior High Rodeo Club

• Business of the Year: Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum

• Jill’s Jewel: Russell Beutler

Two chamber grant recipients were also named. Receiving $1,000 was Richman Reading Academy and $500 went to Silver State Stitch Shop.

Rowland-Lagan praised the efforts of her staff and volunteers as they again hosted a very successful Spring Jamboree festival, which will be celebrating its 50th year in 2027.

“The event is powered by thousands of volunteer hours and the dedication of countless businesses, civic groups, and residents,” she said. “Revenue generated from Spring Jamboree helps fund year-round marketing efforts that promote Boulder City throughout Southern Nevada and beyond. Every visitor who attends events, shops, dines, stays overnight, or returns later as a guest helps strengthen our local economy.”

In addition to the many other events, the chamber has been busy this past year with the new Adventure Center, which is set to open this fall.

“For nearly two decades, community leaders, tourism advocates, business owners, and chamber representatives have worked toward creating a centralized hub for outdoor recreation in Southern Nevada,” she said. “This year brought us closer than ever to making that vision a reality.

She added, “The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce has always worn many hats. In larger communities, economic development, tourism promotion, event management, business advocacy, and community engagement are often handled by separate organizations. Here in Boulder City, we work together to accomplish all those goals under one roof.”