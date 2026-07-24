Pair of Eagles already getting college offers

Generating some recruiting buzz this summer, Boulder City High School star football players Ghavyn Cartier and Anthony Eby have drawn the attention of collegiate scouts.

Photo courtesy Cade Braden Ghavyn Cartier locates the ball in the end zone against The Meadows for a touchdown.

Photo courtesy Cade Braden Ghavyn Cartier locates the ball in the end zone against The Meadows for a touchdown.

Generating some recruiting buzz this summer, Boulder City High School star football players Ghavyn Cartier and Anthony Eby have drawn the attention of collegiate scouts.

Building upon a strong junior campaign, Cartier, who stands 6’4”, 200 pounds, has received scholarship offers from Division III programs Lake Forest University (Illinois), Macalester University (Minnesota) and Pacific University (Oregon).

Named the Eagles team MVP last season, the incoming senior playmaker has also drawn interest from Divison I-A Utah Tech University, Division II Bentley University (Massachusetts), Divison III Linfield University (Oregon), and junior college program Golden West (California).

“I’ve had the honor to coach Ghavyn all four years,” head coach Chris Render said. “I remember when we pulled him up his freshman year for playoffs, I knew right away he had what it takes. What makes him so special is his attitude on and off the field. He leads by example and plays hard and always stays positive with his attitude. He will absolutely be a great collegiate athlete and I’m excited for him to work at achieving that.”

A playmaker on offense, Cartier caught 39 passes a season ago for 573 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’ll look to improve upon that success this season.

“My goal is to be even more productive this year by improving every part of my game,” Cartier said. “I want to be a more complete receiver, become a better leader, help my team win more games and show colleges that I’m continuing to develop.

“I’ve been lifting consistently, working on my speed and route running, training with my quarterback and focusing on becoming stronger and more explosive. I’ve also been studying film so I can play faster and make better decisions on the field.”

Looking to duplicate last season’s success with Cartier, will be Eby, who also holds offers from Lake Forest University and Macalester University.

Breaking out as a junior, Eby used his 6’0”, 170-pound frame to his advantage last season, leading the Eagles in both catches (70) and receiving yards (690), while scoring seven touchdowns.

Receiving interest from Division III Crown College (Minnesota) and Pacific Lutheran University (Washington), along with NAIA program Midland University (Nebraska) and junior college program Butte College (California), Eby has been working hard this summer to reach the next level.

“I have been consistently training on the field, the hill and the sand pit,” Eby said. “Me and my teammates have been hitting the weight room hard and grinding.

“I’m very grateful for everything I was able to accomplish my junior year and it definitely gave me a lot of confidence, but I know the potential I have and what I can reach. My goal this senior year is to build on that success and work even harder, helping my team win games and continuing to get better every day.”

Praising his love for the game, coach Render rejoiced about his playmaker.

“I’ve gotten the chance to get to know Anthony even more this spring and summer and he is a true competitor,” Render said. “He plays for his brothers on the field and if given the opportunity he will continue that in college. He’s a playmaker and great kid and I’m excited to get to watch his senior season as he grows his game.”

Looking for one last hurrah with the Eagles before their collegiate dreams become reality, both seniors are very eager to get back on the field, looking to build upon last season’s success.

“I think we’re going to be a competitive team,” Cartier said. “We’ve worked hard this offseason and everyone is buying into the goals we’ve set. If we keep improving and playing together, I think we can have a really successful season.”

The Eagles will open their season on Aug. 14, at Valley.