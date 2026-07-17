82°F
weather icon Drizzle
Boulder City, NV
News

Church lends a helping hand to foster kids

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review About 20 volunteers turned out at St. Christopher's Episcopa ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review About 20 volunteers turned out at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church as part of its annual clothing drive for foster kids in Southern Nevada. This included city staff and elected officials.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review In all, 630 outfits (made up of a shirt and pants) were sorted la ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review In all, 630 outfits (made up of a shirt and pants) were sorted last week during St. Christopher's Episcopal Church’s clothing drive.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The exterior to the Nevada State Railroad Museum Visitor Center i ...
RR visitor center exterior nearly complete
Adam Schultheis joins the Handmaidens of Las Vegas and other protesters as they gather to rally ...
City to appeal BLM’s data center plan
Welcome to Jurassic Park
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Ed Cave, Grant Turner and Bret Runion, inside the former Central ...
Search continues for store tenant
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
July 16, 2026 - 5:01 pm
 

This past Wednesday, more than 20 people gathered in a small room to do big things.

For a decade now, Boulder City’s St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church has helped put a smile on the faces of children, who often need it the most. Their annual clothing drive for foster children in Southern Nevada had provided new outfits to children to wear as they start a new school year.

Darlene Dufault said the church purchases most of the clothing as part of an outreach program that benefits various charities all year, which includes Christmas stockings and food for the homeless.

“For 10 years we’ve been collecting clothing or donations for clothing for kids,” she said. “Over the years we’ve helped more than 3,200 kids, not counting this year.”

This year proved to be their most successful year to date as they had enough clothing for 630 outfits (tops and bottoms) as well as 603 pairs of socks.

During the sorting process, the volunteers match the clothes to create an outfit of pants and shirts by sizes to present to kids ages 5 to 18. All the clothing is brand new. The children receive new shoes and backpacks from other agencies.

“We don’t take any used clothing because these children deserve to have a brand-new outfit to wear to school,” Dufault said. “Once it’s all collected and sorted, we provide the clothing to foster care agencies in Clark County. Most of it goes to Peggy’s Attic (in Las Vegas) where the children can go and have a shopping spree at the end of July.”

According to its website, “Peggy’s Attic is the donation center for Clark County Department of Family Services, serving children touched by the family courts by providing clothing, shoes, toys, diapers, toiletry items, developmental toys, school supplies, and many other items free of charge.”

All the clothing collected or purchased by the church is for foster children or those at Child Haven, she said.

In terms of how St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church began this annual clothing drive, Dufault said she had a long career in social services, so when she joined the church, she asked how her fellow parishioners felt.

“We started doing it and it started out slow and then it got bigger and bigger and bigger,” she said. “Now we’re doing it every year.”

She went on to say, “It’s a wonderful thing to give back, especially to children in need. It’s so rewarding for us and wonderful to see the children picking out their outfits. We make sure we get cute and current styles of clothing we know they’ll like. We don’t get old-lady things. Our church is known for our outreach. A big percentage of our budget goes to outreach after we pay the bills. Our parishioners are very giving.”

During last week’s sorting process, Dufault said the majority of the clothing was purchased by financial donations from parishioners or those from the community. Just a small percentage of the new clothing was bought and dropped off.

Donna Raney, a church parishioner who again volunteered to sort the clothing, said, “I can only imagine the confusion and/or disillusion that a child in foster care must feel. If new clothes for school helps give them self-esteem and lets them feel better about themselves, then I will always help any way that I can.”

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Adam Schultheis joins the Handmaidens of Las Vegas and other protesters as they gather to rally ...
City to appeal BLM’s data center plan
By Alan Halaly • / RJ

In a unanimous vote, the Boulder City Council voted to appeal the Trump administration’s unpopular approval of a data center that shut the public out.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Ed Cave, Grant Turner and Bret Runion, inside the former Central ...
Search continues for store tenant
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been a year since a trio of local business owners and friends purchased the former Central Market with a plan of bringing a second grocery store to Boulder City.

Photo courtesy Jeremy Reed Chris Render is Boulder City High School's new varsity football ...
Chris Render takes over varsity football program
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ready to set the tone with a new culture and identity, the Boulder City High School football program will be helmed by Chris Render this upcoming season.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Signs like this one could be found around Boulder City in the yar ...
Data center petition falls short
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A recent petition seeking to add three questions to this year’s general election ballot, one of which deals with data centers, failed to receive enough verified signatures in order to move forward.

bcr default image
City reaches agreement with Blue Collar employees
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Late last month, the Boulder City Council approved a new three-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for the Teamsters Local 14 Blue Collar Bargaining Unit (BCBU).

This city map shows the now-formerly proposed location of the Townsite Solar 2 LLC data center ...
Data center proposal withdrawn
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The developer who proposed a data center near I-11 and US-95 has withdrawn its application to the Boulder City Land Management Process.

Courtesy Photo Lynne Crose, seen here in her Boulder City home, was the recent victim of fraud ...
Boulder City woman scammed out of $250K
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Imagine being the victim of fraud that nearly drained your life savings. But instead of that money being stolen by a thief or online scam artist, it was at the hands of a trusted friend.