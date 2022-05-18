Candidate profile: Valerie McNay

Valerie McNay discusses important issues in the community and why she is running for a seat on City Council.

Valerie McNay

Age: 71

Marital status: Single

Family: Beloved veteran uncle, siblings, nieces and nephews (all reside in Michigan) and my wonderful Boulder City family of friends

Education: Bachelor of Arts in audiology and speech science, Michigan State University; Master of Arts in speech language pathology, Wayne State University; Master of Arts in special education, Eastern Michigan University; doctorate in educational policy, ethics and law, University of Kansas

Occupation: Currently retired. Employed as a speech pathologist, therapist, teacher and administrator in Michigan, Indiana, Montana. A project coordinator and professor in Kansas. For 25 years, focused on preschool special education in Clark County School District. Extensive writings and publications in areas of child development and parent education programs including curriculum, federally funded grant projects and more than 60 professional symposia, workshops and seminars across the United States.

Length of Boulder City residency: 28 years

Previous experience serving Boulder City: Nominated then appointed by county commissioner to serve on the Boulder City Library Board of Trustees, following four-year term, reappointed for another four-year term; Ad Hoc Pool Committee; Appointed to Parks and Recreation Commission by City Council in 2021, still serving.

Previous experience serving other governmental agencies: Clark County Election Department, field registrar volunteer (2009-2022)

Club/organization affiliations: President of Boulder City Branch of the American Association of University Women; lifelong friend of the Boulder City Library, Toiyabe Chapter of the Sierra Club, American Speech & Hearing Association, Nevada Speech Language Hearing Association, Clark County Education Association, retired.

Honors/awards/special qualifications: Humanities Award for Advancing Equality for Women & Girls; certificate of recognition from Nature Conservancy; numerous first-place awards in age group for triathlons

What is your vision for Boulder City in 10 years, taking into account the ongoing drought and efforts to boost historic preservation?

My vision is for Boulder City in the next 10 years by 2032, would be a city that has taken steps to vastly improve customer services and conserve water. I want to still be residing in Boulder City at age 81 with senior services to meet my needs and the needs of all residents residing in the small friendly town we all enjoy today.

The Strategic Plan will need to be updated for 2026-2032, but the current vision statement describes where Boulder City wants to be in the future: “Committed to preserving its status as a small town, with a small town charm, historical heritage and unique identity, while proactively addressing our needs and enhancing our quality of life.” I strongly support this vision statement and will work to make it happen.

In a decade, I am optimistic that Boulder City will have achieved current goals: 1. To promote historic preservation including the identification of historic buildings to repurpose and appropriately reuse and 2. The development of an educational campaign about the many historic artifacts in Boulder City. With newly established historic preservation grant funds and with the hard work of the Historic Preservation Committees and city staff in the next decade our historical heritage will be outstanding.

City Council passed a resolution to put a question on the ballot asking voters if they would approve the sale of 16.3 acres of land southeast of Boulder City Parkway and Veterans Memorial Drive to develop a grocery store and associated retail shops. What are your thoughts on this proposal?

It will be up to the voters to approve the sale of 16.3 acres southeast of Boulder City Parkway and Veterans Memorial Drive. I don’t know how I will vote on this ballot question. The land is good location for retail but there are many empty retail spaces across the parkway in Boulder Dam Plaza.

I would be more apt to approve sale of land for other more viable uses. I am aware that many people want a second grocery store. I question if we will be able to support a second grocery store. Remember we had Vons, Haggen and Central Market and none of them could continue in business.

Personally, I consider the 99 Cents Only Store to be my second grocery store in Boulder City and much more.